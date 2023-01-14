Minnesota Vikings Free Agents 2023

Boardroom takes a look at the NFC North division champion Minnesota Vikings and their upcoming free agents.
The Minnesota Vikings have been a team looking to prove their worth in 2022. This year saw them win the NFC North by four games en route to securing the 3 seed on the NFC side of the bracket. But don’t mistake success for dominance; 11 of their wins were in one-score games. Depending on your perspective, you could say the Vikings are either a good team that makes the necessary plays to edge out wins or a lucky team that will be exposed once the postseason begins.
Either way, Minnesota will have to navigate being over the salary cap once the offseason hits. Key players like receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Dalvin Cook are not headed to free agency this year but will be eligible for extensions next season. So, the Vikings’ front office must get through free agency with an understanding that their young stars will be up for big deals soon.
With that in mind, Boardroom takes a look at the Vikings’ upcoming free agents.
2022 Minnesota Vikings Free Agents
NOTE: Exclusive rights free agents will not be included. All contract and salary info via Spotrac.
Unrestricted free agents
1. CB Patrick Peterson
- Age: 32
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $4,000,000
- 2022 salary: $4,000,000
2. C Garrett Bradbury
- Age: 27
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $12,882,870
- 2022 salary: $2,251,755
- NOTE: Bradbury’s contract is fully guaranteed, and his fifth-year extension is available.
3. K Greg Joseph
- Age: 28
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,433,000
- 2022 salary: $2,433,000
4. QB Nick Mullens
- Age: 28
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,000,000
- 2022 salary: $2,000,000
5. CB Chandon Sullivan
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,750,000
- 2022 salary: $1,750,000
6. TE Irv Smith
- Age: 24
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $5,798,436
- 2022 salary: $1,285,698
7. DE Jonathan Bullard
- Age: 29
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,035,000
- 2022 salary: $1,035,000
8. G Austin Schlottmann
- Age: 27
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $965,000
- 2022 salary: $965,000
9. LS Andrew DePaola
- Age: 35
- Expiring contract: 2 years, $1,900,000
- 2022 salary: $1,035,000
10. RB Alexander Mattison
- Age: 24
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $3,471,172
- 2022 salary: $965,000
11. T Oli Udoh
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $2,686,984
- 2022 salary: $965,000
12. CB Kris Boyd
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $2,629,257
- 2022 salary: $965,000
13. WR Olabisi Johnson
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $2,594,288
- 2022 salary: $895,000
Restricted free agents
1, TE Ben Ellefson
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 2 years, $1,390,000
- 2022 salary: $572,221
Vikings 2022 Salary Cap Details
Active contracts: $230,463,291
Dead cap money: $3,070,416
Total salary cap usage: $233,533,707
Salary cap space: $-8,094,694
