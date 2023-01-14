Minnesota Vikings Free Agents 2023

Patrick Peterson of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after an interception during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Boardroom takes a look at the NFC North division champion Minnesota Vikings and their upcoming free agents.

The Minnesota Vikings have been a team looking to prove their worth in 2022. This year saw them win the NFC North by four games en route to securing the 3 seed on the NFC side of the bracket. But don’t mistake success for dominance; 11 of their wins were in one-score games. Depending on your perspective, you could say the Vikings are either a good team that makes the necessary plays to edge out wins or a lucky team that will be exposed once the postseason begins.

Either way, Minnesota will have to navigate being over the salary cap once the offseason hits. Key players like receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Dalvin Cook are not headed to free agency this year but will be eligible for extensions next season. So, the Vikings’ front office must get through free agency with an understanding that their young stars will be up for big deals soon.

With that in mind, Boardroom takes a look at the Vikings’ upcoming free agents.

2022 Minnesota Vikings Free Agents

NOTE: Exclusive rights free agents will not be included. All contract and salary info via Spotrac.

Unrestricted free agents

1. CB Patrick Peterson

Age : 32

: 32 Expiring contract : 1 year, $4,000,000

: 1 year, $4,000,000 2022 salary: $4,000,000

2. C Garrett Bradbury

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 4 years, $12,882,870

: 4 years, $12,882,870 2022 salary : $2,251,755

: $2,251,755 NOTE: Bradbury’s contract is fully guaranteed, and his fifth-year extension is available.

3. K Greg Joseph

Age : 28

: 28 Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,433,000

: 1 year, $2,433,000 2022 salary: $2,433,000

4. QB Nick Mullens

Age : 28

: 28 Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,000,000

: 1 year, $2,000,000 2022 salary: $2,000,000

5. CB Chandon Sullivan

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,750,000

: 1 year, $1,750,000 2022 salary: $1,750,000

6. TE Irv Smith

Age : 24

: 24 Expiring contract : 4 years, $5,798,436

: 4 years, $5,798,436 2022 salary: $1,285,698

7. DE Jonathan Bullard

Age : 29

: 29 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,035,000

: 1 year, $1,035,000 2022 salary: $1,035,000

8. G Austin Schlottmann

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 1 year, $965,000

: 1 year, $965,000 2022 salary: $965,000

9. LS Andrew DePaola

Age : 35

: 35 Expiring contract : 2 years, $1,900,000

: 2 years, $1,900,000 2022 salary: $1,035,000

10. RB Alexander Mattison

Age : 24

: 24 Expiring contract : 4 years, $3,471,172

: 4 years, $3,471,172 2022 salary: $965,000

11. T Oli Udoh

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 4 years, $2,686,984

: 4 years, $2,686,984 2022 salary: $965,000

12. CB Kris Boyd

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 4 years, $2,629,257

: 4 years, $2,629,257 2022 salary: $965,000

13. WR Olabisi Johnson

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 4 years, $2,594,288

: 4 years, $2,594,288 2022 salary: $895,000

Restricted free agents

1, TE Ben Ellefson

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract: 2 years, $1,390,000

2022 salary: $572,221

Vikings 2022 Salary Cap Details

Active contracts: $230,463,291

Dead cap money: $3,070,416

Total salary cap usage: $233,533,707

Salary cap space: $-8,094,694

Read More: