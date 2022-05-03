Shot-for-Shot: Michael Jordan and LeBron James Battle for Tequila Supremacy

Michael Jordan and LeBron James will finally go head-to-head in the finals of ReserveBar and The Tasting Alliance’s best tequila reposado.

While the debate over who was the better NBA player may never truly be decided, Michael Jordan and LeBron James will vie for GOAT of the Agave as they compete to see who has the superior tequila brand.

Following the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition in March, premium luxury spirits ecommerce leader ReserveBar and The Tasting Alliance announced Tuesday that Michael Jordan’s Cincoro and LeBron James’s Lobos 1707 are the finalists in the “Best Tequila Reposado” category, putting the two legends firmly in the limelight.

A quick tale of the tequila tape for the uninitiated:

Cincoro Tequila Reposado is no bull. Coming in at $114, it’s aged 8-10 months in used American whiskey barrels at an underground cellar in its distillery. Cooked agave is joined in the starting lineup by hints of vanilla on the nose and complimented by spices and dried fruits. On the palate, you’re tasting cooked agave with notes of light vanilla, baking spices and toasted oak. Cincoro Reposado begins as Cincoro Blanco and emerges as a Best Tequila finalist. And MJ’s never lost in the finals.

Lobos 1707 Tequila, Reposado can take its talents to South Beach or wherever there's a good time. Coming in at $51, Lobos begins as 100% pure Blue Weber agave and rests for six months in American white oak barrels. The liquid is then blended with just a touch of Lobos 1707 Tequila, Extra Añejo and finished in its Pedro Ximénez wine barrels, creating a spicy, bold, audacious profile. And you know LeBron has been waiting to finally get a chance to go at MJ one-on-one.

The winner between MJ and LeBron will be announced in mid-June, around when the newest NBA champion will be crowned. May the best tequila win, settling this debate once and for all (or at least this year).