All the Money (and Music) at the 2023 Miami Open

There’s major money on the line in Magic City as some of today’s top men’s and women’s tennis players are making moves at the 2023 Miami Open.

The tennis season is heating up as the world’s best from the ATP and WTA swing for stacks in South Florida.

The 2023 Miami Open (presented by Itaú!) kicks off qualifiers on March 19 at Hard Rock Stadium, which will transform from the home of the Miami Dolphins into a massive tennis complex, featuring 27 courts, not to mention an upscale dining and entertainment venue filled with music, art murals, and more.

The two-week tourney, which is part of the ATP Tour Masters 1000 and WTA’s 1000 circuits, boasts quite the cast of competitors — most notably, last year’s men’s and women’s champions, Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek.

Boardroom has all the details on who’s playing, but first, just how much Miami Open prize money is up for grabs?

Miami Open Prize Money 2023: What Does the Winner Get?

While not quite at the same level as a major, there is indeed money to be made in Miami.

According to organizers, the total prize pool for the 2023 Miami Open is $17.6 million. That’s $8.8 million for both the men’s and women’s tours. The figure marks a slight increase from last year’s total prize pool of $17.1 million.

Eventual champions in both men’s and women’s singles can expect to walk away with $1.26 million — along with the Butch Buchholz Championship trophy, which is a hand-blown crystal trophy made by Lenox.

Runners-up earn $662,360 for making it to the finals, while a semi-finals appearance can mean $352,635.

And even making it through the first round can mean a major payday — $18,660, to be exact.

Let’s have a look at the total prize pool breakdown by round.

2023 Miami Open Prize Money by Round (Singles)

Result Prize Money Winner $1.26 million Finalist $662,360 Semifinal $352,635 Quarterfinal $184,465 Round of 16 $96,955 Round 32 $55,770 Round 64 $30,885 Round of 96 $18,660

It also pays to play doubles at this year’s Miami Open.

While it’s much smaller than the singles field, the doubles field champions can expect to earn $430,720, while the runners-up will land $231,660.

So, who’s walking off the court with all this cash? Let’s now look at the field of competitors showing up for the Miami Open.

Who Playing in the 2023 Miami Open?

This year’s field is made up of 151 of the biggest names in tennis.

In the men’s draw, Alcaraz is back to reclaim the Masters 1000 trophy after a historic win last year that made him the youngest champion in tournament history.

But of course, it’s not an easy path with top-seeded players like Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud, and former champions Hubert Hurkacz (2021) and John Isner (2018). Australian Open champion and world No. 1 Novak Djokovic is on the entry list for the tourney but is currently not permitted to enter the United States as he is unvaccinated against COVID-19, and Rafael Nadal remains is out with a hip injury.

On the women’s side, Swiatek will look to defend her 2022 title and solidify her world No. 1 status. Standing in her way is, however, Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, and past winners Sloane Stephens (2018), and Victoria Azarenka (2016, 2011, 2009).

But these tennis stars won’t be the only reason to show up to the Miami Open this year.

It’s About More Than Tennis

In addition to several off-court experiences, this year’s Miami Open welcomes a new concert series during the final Friday and Saturday of the tournament, featuring Afro-Cuban Grammy-nominated funk artist Cimafunk and legendary R&B group Kool & the Gang.

“The Miami Open has always been well known for mixing world-class tennis and entertainment,” said Miami Open Tournament Director James Blake. “Since moving the tournament to Hard Rock Stadium in 2019, we’ve taken both the tennis, and the food, beverage and entertainment to the next level. This concert series is the next step in showing our attendees we remain committed to continuing to evolve the tournament to create the best experience possible for them.”

And in addition to the parties, there will also be some philanthropy.

This year’s event will host the third edition of “Miami Open Unites” — a campaign on March 20 that brings together ATP and WTA players, Miami Open staff, and volunteers to help South Florida’s most vulnerable in various philanthropic initiatives across Miami-Dade County.