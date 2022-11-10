Miami Heat City Edition Jersey 2022-23: Return of the Mashup

Boardroom goes inside Nike’s big reveal of the new Heat City Edition jersey to be worn by the likes of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Kyle Lowry

The 2022-23 NBA Nike City Edition jerseys are here, with 29 of the 30 teams (the Utah Jazz are sitting this one out) taking various creative inspirations after a year of designs that combined iconic elements from their histories to celebrate the league’s 75th anniversary. This year’s league-wide initiative aims to honor the inherent bond between court, community, and culture.

Boardroom was at Nike’s NYC HQ last week to get a first look at the jerseys and had a chance to speak with NBA and Nike execs on the stories behind the uniforms that you’ll soon see on the court.

Behold — the Miami Heat 2022-23 City Edition jersey in all its glory.

Photos via Nike

The 2022-23 Miami Heat City Edition Uniform

A sequel to last year’s mashup concept, the jerseys are now white instead of black with a yellow rope trim representing the end of games. The 15 STRONG anthem represents the players on the roster and the team’s championship years are found on the belt buckle. Four new Heat number sets — ViceVersa, Floridians Home, Association, and White Hot — raise the total possible number combinations from 5,256 to 12,656.

“You think about them winning the championship and those yellow ropes, and the Heat do a great job of activating everything for their fans,” said Jesse Alvarez, Nike’s product director, global sports apparel, men’s basketball. “I’m so excited to see how they bring everything to life.”

