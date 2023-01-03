They started the year as AFC breakouts — but what about the upcoming offseason? Check out the complete list of Dolphins free agents for 2023.
The 2022 NFL season has been quite a ride, but the AFC East has proven to be an utterly unique sort of beast. The Buffalo Bills were preseason Super Bowl betting favorites and have suffered a few hiccups along the way, but the breakout of Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins in Year 1 under Mike McDaniel was effervescent stuff — at least until the month of December rolled around and brought an irksome losing skid with it.
That doesn’t mean you can’t consider the 2022 season an encouraging step for the Fins; it simply means that the steps they take in the run up to the next NFL campaign will be particularly crucial to keep the fire burning.
That brings us to what the upcoming NFL offseason looks like for the South Beach boys. With that in mind, let’s explore the full rundown of 2023 Miami Dolphins free agents.
2023 Miami Dolphins Free Agents
NOTE: Includes only unrestricted and restricted free agents; exclusive rights free agents will not be included. All contract and salary info is via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.
Unrestricted free agents
1. CB Justin Bethel
- Age: 32
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,120,000
- 2022 salary: $1,120,000
2. QB Teddy Bridgewater
- Age: 30
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $6,500,000
- 2022 salary: $6,500,000
3. WR River Cracraft
- Age: 28
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $965,000
- 2022 salary: $804,165
4. OG Michael Deiter
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $3,814,248
- 2022 salary: $2,540,000
5. LB Sam Eguavoen
- Age: 29
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,690,000
- 2022 salary: $1,690,000
6. Clayton Fejedelem
- Age: 29
- Expiring contract: 3 years, $8,550,000
- 2022 salary: $2,775,000
7. OT Eric Fisher
- Age: 31
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $3,000,000
- 2022 salary: $3,000,000
8. DE Trey Flowers
- Age: 29
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,125,000
- 2022 salary: $2,125,000
9. RB Myles Gaskin
- Age: 25
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $2,606,777
- 2022 salary: $2,540,000
10. TE Mike Gesicki
- Age: 27
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $10,931,000 (franchise tag)
- 2022 salary: $10,931,000
11. OLB Melvin Ingram
- Age: 33
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $4,000,000
- 2022 salary: $4,000,000
12. DT John Jenkins
- Age: 33
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,272,500
- 2022 salary: $1,272,500
13. OT Greg Little
- Age: 25
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $7,638,924
- 2022 salary: $1,536,672
14. P Thomas Morstead
- Age: 36
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,272,500
- 2022 salary: $1,272,500
15. RB Raheem Mostert
- Age: 30
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,125,000
- 2022 salary: $2,125,000
16. CB Nik Needham
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $3,986,000
- 2022 salary: $3,986,000
17. OLB Duke Riley
- Age: 28
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $3,000,000
- 2022 salary: $3,000,000
18. OLB Elandon Roberts
- Age: 28
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,750,000
- 2022 salary: $2,750,000
19. S Eric Rowe
- Age: 30
- Expiring contract: 3 years, $16,150,000
- 2022 salary: $4,550,000
20. TE Adam Shaheen
- Age: 28
- Expiring contract: 2 years, $4,850,000
- 2022 salary: $1,851,471
21. OT Brandon Shell
- Age: 30
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,035,000
- 2022 salary: $690,000
22. WR Trent Sherfield
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,187,500
- 2022 salary: $2,222,500
23. LB Andrew Van Ginkel
- Age: 27
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $2,830,780
- 2022 salary: $2,540,000
24. RB Jeff Wilson
- Age: 27
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,085,000
- 2022 salary: $575,000
Restricted free agents
1. RB Salvon Ahmed
- Age: 24
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $895,000
- 2022 salary: $895,000
2. S Elijah Campbell
- Age: 27
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $895,000
- 2022 salary: $895,000
3. RB John Lovett
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 1 years, $1,272,500
- 2022 salary: $455,000
2022 Dolphins Salary Cap Details
Active contracts: $150,578,895
Dead cap money: $18,362,205
Total salary cap usage: $208,357,598
Salary cap space: $4,242,402
