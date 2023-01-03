Playing this season under the franchise tag, Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki is set to enter free agency in the 2023 offseason. (Eric Espada/Getty Images)

They started the year as AFC breakouts — but what about the upcoming offseason? Check out the complete list of Dolphins free agents for 2023.

The 2022 NFL season has been quite a ride, but the AFC East has proven to be an utterly unique sort of beast. The Buffalo Bills were preseason Super Bowl betting favorites and have suffered a few hiccups along the way, but the breakout of Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins in Year 1 under Mike McDaniel was effervescent stuff — at least until the month of December rolled around and brought an irksome losing skid with it.

That doesn’t mean you can’t consider the 2022 season an encouraging step for the Fins; it simply means that the steps they take in the run up to the next NFL campaign will be particularly crucial to keep the fire burning.

That brings us to what the upcoming NFL offseason looks like for the South Beach boys. With that in mind, let’s explore the full rundown of 2023 Miami Dolphins free agents.

Click here to check out Boardroom’s curated list of the most intriguing 2023 free agents around the NFL.

2023 Miami Dolphins Free Agents

NOTE: Includes only unrestricted and restricted free agents; exclusive rights free agents will not be included. All contract and salary info is via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.

Unrestricted free agents

1. CB Justin Bethel

Age : 32

: 32 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,120,000

: 1 year, $1,120,000 2022 salary: $1,120,000

Age : 30

: 30 Expiring contract : 1 year, $6,500,000

: 1 year, $6,500,000 2022 salary: $6,500,000

Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Teddy Bridgewater’s contract with the Dolphins.

3. WR River Cracraft

Age : 28

: 28 Expiring contract : 1 year, $965,000

: 1 year, $965,000 2022 salary: $804,165

4. OG Michael Deiter

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 4 years, $3,814,248

: 4 years, $3,814,248 2022 salary: $2,540,000

5. LB Sam Eguavoen

Age : 29

: 29 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,690,000

: 1 year, $1,690,000 2022 salary: $1,690,000

6. Clayton Fejedelem

Age : 29

: 29 Expiring contract : 3 years, $8,550,000

: 3 years, $8,550,000 2022 salary: $2,775,000

7. OT Eric Fisher

Age : 31

: 31 Expiring contract : 1 year, $3,000,000

: 1 year, $3,000,000 2022 salary: $3,000,000

8. DE Trey Flowers

Age : 29

: 29 Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,125,000

: 1 year, $2,125,000 2022 salary: $2,125,000

9. RB Myles Gaskin

Age : 25

: 25 Expiring contract : 4 years, $2,606,777

: 4 years, $2,606,777 2022 salary: $2,540,000

10. TE Mike Gesicki

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 1 year, $10,931,000 (franchise tag)

: 1 year, $10,931,000 (franchise tag) 2022 salary: $10,931,000

11. OLB Melvin Ingram

Age : 33

: 33 Expiring contract : 1 year, $4,000,000

: 1 year, $4,000,000 2022 salary: $4,000,000

12. DT John Jenkins

Age : 33

: 33 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,272,500

: 1 year, $1,272,500 2022 salary: $1,272,500

13. OT Greg Little

Age : 25

: 25 Expiring contract : 4 years, $7,638,924

: 4 years, $7,638,924 2022 salary: $1,536,672

14. P Thomas Morstead

Age : 36

: 36 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,272,500

: 1 year, $1,272,500 2022 salary: $1,272,500

15. RB Raheem Mostert

Age : 30

: 30 Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,125,000

: 1 year, $2,125,000 2022 salary: $2,125,000

16. CB Nik Needham

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 1 year, $3,986,000

: 1 year, $3,986,000 2022 salary: $3,986,000

17. OLB Duke Riley

Age : 28

: 28 Expiring contract : 1 year, $3,000,000

: 1 year, $3,000,000 2022 salary: $3,000,000

18. OLB Elandon Roberts

Age : 28

: 28 Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,750,000

: 1 year, $2,750,000 2022 salary: $2,750,000

19. S Eric Rowe

Age : 30

: 30 Expiring contract : 3 years, $16,150,000

: 3 years, $16,150,000 2022 salary: $4,550,000

20. TE Adam Shaheen

Age : 28

: 28 Expiring contract : 2 years, $4,850,000

: 2 years, $4,850,000 2022 salary: $1,851,471

21. OT Brandon Shell

Age : 30

: 30 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,035,000

: 1 year, $1,035,000 2022 salary: $690,000

22. WR Trent Sherfield

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,187,500

: 1 year, $1,187,500 2022 salary: $2,222,500

23. LB Andrew Van Ginkel

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 4 years, $2,830,780

: 4 years, $2,830,780 2022 salary: $2,540,000

24. RB Jeff Wilson

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,085,000

: 1 year, $1,085,000 2022 salary: $575,000

Restricted free agents

1. RB Salvon Ahmed

Age : 24

: 24 Expiring contract : 1 year, $895,000

: 1 year, $895,000 2022 salary: $895,000

2. S Elijah Campbell

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 1 year, $895,000

: 1 year, $895,000 2022 salary: $895,000

3. RB John Lovett

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 1 years, $1,272,500

: 1 years, $1,272,500 2022 salary: $455,000

2022 Dolphins Salary Cap Details

Active contracts: $150,578,895

Dead cap money: $18,362,205

Total salary cap usage: $208,357,598

Salary cap space: $4,242,402

Read More: