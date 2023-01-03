About Boardroom

Contracts & Salaries January 3, 2023
Miami Dolphins Free Agents 2023

Playing this season under the franchise tag, Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki is set to enter free agency in the 2023 offseason. (Eric Espada/Getty Images)
Last Updated: January 4, 2023
They started the year as AFC breakouts — but what about the upcoming offseason? Check out the complete list of Dolphins free agents for 2023.

The 2022 NFL season has been quite a ride, but the AFC East has proven to be an utterly unique sort of beast. The Buffalo Bills were preseason Super Bowl betting favorites and have suffered a few hiccups along the way, but the breakout of Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins in Year 1 under Mike McDaniel was effervescent stuff — at least until the month of December rolled around and brought an irksome losing skid with it.

That doesn’t mean you can’t consider the 2022 season an encouraging step for the Fins; it simply means that the steps they take in the run up to the next NFL campaign will be particularly crucial to keep the fire burning.

That brings us to what the upcoming NFL offseason looks like for the South Beach boys. With that in mind, let’s explore the full rundown of 2023 Miami Dolphins free agents.

2023 Miami Dolphins Free Agents

NOTE: Includes only unrestricted and restricted free agents; exclusive rights free agents will not be included. All contract and salary info is via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.

Unrestricted free agents

1. CB Justin Bethel

  • Age: 32
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,120,000
  • 2022 salary: $1,120,000

2. QB Teddy Bridgewater

  • Age: 30
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $6,500,000
  • 2022 salary: $6,500,000

3. WR River Cracraft

  • Age: 28
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $965,000
  • 2022 salary: $804,165

4. OG Michael Deiter

  • Age: 26
  • Expiring contract: 4 years, $3,814,248
  • 2022 salary: $2,540,000

5. LB Sam Eguavoen

  • Age: 29
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,690,000
  • 2022 salary: $1,690,000

6. Clayton Fejedelem

  • Age: 29
  • Expiring contract: 3 years, $8,550,000
  • 2022 salary: $2,775,000

7. OT Eric Fisher

  • Age: 31
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $3,000,000
  • 2022 salary: $3,000,000

8. DE Trey Flowers

  • Age: 29
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,125,000
  • 2022 salary: $2,125,000

9. RB Myles Gaskin

  • Age: 25
  • Expiring contract: 4 years, $2,606,777
  • 2022 salary: $2,540,000

10. TE Mike Gesicki

  • Age: 27
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $10,931,000 (franchise tag)
  • 2022 salary: $10,931,000

11. OLB Melvin Ingram

  • Age: 33
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $4,000,000
  • 2022 salary: $4,000,000

12. DT John Jenkins

  • Age: 33
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,272,500
  • 2022 salary: $1,272,500

13. OT Greg Little

  • Age: 25
  • Expiring contract: 4 years, $7,638,924
  • 2022 salary: $1,536,672

14. P Thomas Morstead

  • Age: 36
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,272,500
  • 2022 salary: $1,272,500
15. RB Raheem Mostert

  • Age: 30
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,125,000
  • 2022 salary: $2,125,000

16. CB Nik Needham

  • Age: 26
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $3,986,000
  • 2022 salary: $3,986,000

17. OLB Duke Riley

  • Age: 28
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $3,000,000
  • 2022 salary: $3,000,000

18. OLB Elandon Roberts

  • Age: 28
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,750,000
  • 2022 salary: $2,750,000

19. S Eric Rowe

  • Age: 30
  • Expiring contract: 3 years, $16,150,000
  • 2022 salary: $4,550,000

20. TE Adam Shaheen

  • Age: 28
  • Expiring contract: 2 years, $4,850,000
  • 2022 salary: $1,851,471

21. OT Brandon Shell

  • Age: 30
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,035,000
  • 2022 salary: $690,000

22. WR Trent Sherfield

  • Age: 26
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,187,500
  • 2022 salary: $2,222,500

23. LB Andrew Van Ginkel

  • Age: 27
  • Expiring contract: 4 years, $2,830,780
  • 2022 salary: $2,540,000

24. RB Jeff Wilson

  • Age: 27
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,085,000
  • 2022 salary: $575,000

Restricted free agents

1. RB Salvon Ahmed

  • Age: 24
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $895,000
  • 2022 salary: $895,000

2. S Elijah Campbell

  • Age: 27
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $895,000
  • 2022 salary: $895,000

3. RB John Lovett

  • Age: 26
  • Expiring contract: 1 years, $1,272,500
  • 2022 salary: $455,000

2022 Dolphins Salary Cap Details

Active contracts: $150,578,895
Dead cap money: $18,362,205
Total salary cap usage: $208,357,598
Salary cap space: $4,242,402

Sam Dunn is the Managing Editor of Boardroom. Before joining the team, he was an editor and multimedia talent for several sports and culture verticals at Minute Media and an editor, reporter, and site manager at SB Nation. A specialist in content strategy, copywriting, and SEO, he has additionally worked as a digital consultant in the corporate services, retail, and tech industries. He cannot be expected to be impartial on any matter regarding the Florida Gators or Atlanta Braves. Follow him on Twitter @RealFakeSamDunn.