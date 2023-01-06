About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Investing January 6, 2023
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung

MGO Global: Lionel Messi’s Lifestyle Brand Management Firm Launching Nasdaq IPO

Buda Mendes/Getty Images
The company hopes to raise upwards of $7.5 million from its initial public offering on the heels of the GOAT’s 2022 World Cup triumph with Argentina.

MGO Global, the company that manages international soccer superstar Lionel Messi‘s clothing and lifestyle brand, is gearing up for a Nasdaq IPO on Jan. 13 to capitalize on the Argentina legend’s 2022 World Cup championship.

The offering was originally slated for Jan. 6, putting it in position to be the first Nasdaq IPO of 2023, but has since been rescheduled.

The company was co-founded in 2018 by Argentine entrepreneur Maximiliano Ojeda and Tommy Hilfiger’s sister, Ginny, and lists Messi — the Paris Saint-Germain forward, newly-minted World Cup winner, and all-around footballing GOAT — as its only client. While Messi himself is notably not a stakeholder in the business, the 35-year-old’s contract with MGO guarantees 12% of sales or a minimum of $4.2 million over three years, per a 2021 trademark license agreement.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

MGO Global appropriately picked MGOL as its Nasdaq stock ticker symbol and plans to sell 1.5 million shares at $5 a pop to raise $7.5 million at a $66 million valuation.

The company said in its SEC filing that it has yet to turn a profit, nor is it negotiating or currently in possession of any probable agreements to add additional assets to the Lionel Messi brand at this time. Adidas also holds the rights to Messi footwear and jerseys, but MGO is the only company that can create and sell Messi-branded clothing and accessories until the licensing agreement contract expires in late 2024.

MGO filed an $8 million IPO in 2022 backed by Boustead and Sutter Securities, putting the entire company’s fortunes behind Messi’s health and all-time great prowess on the pitch. He remains an insanely popular figure, with an Instagram post from last month depicting him lifting the World Cup garnering 74.5 million likes, making it the most-liked social media post in history across any platform.

Naturally, MGO Global is betting on the Messi train to keep on chugging in the years to come, including far, far beyond the end of his playing days.

Read More:

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

ArgentinaMGO GlobalsoccerNasdaqLionel MessiInvestingParis Saint-Germain
About The Author
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung is a Senior Staff Writer at Boardroom. He has more than a decade of experience in journalism, with past work appearing in Forbes, MLB.com, Awful Announcing, and The Sporting News. He graduated from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in 2011, and his Twitter and Spotify addictions are well under control. Just ask him.