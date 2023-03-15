The 10-episode comedy series — which will revolve around their “beautiful bond” — isn’t the first time the Hollywood vets have linked up throughout their careers.

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are once again taking their long-standing bromance to the small screen, with the acting duo set to star in and executive produce a comedy series on Apple TV+. The series is slated to have 10 episodes.

The unnamed program is branded as “a heartfelt odd couple love story revolving around the strange and beautiful bond between Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson,” according to an Apple release. “Matthew and Woody’s friendship is tested when their combined families attempt to live together on Matthew’s ranch in Texas.”

David West Read will also be an executive producer alongside McConaughey and Harrelson, while David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell will serve in the same role for Skydance Television with Bill Bost and Jeremy Plager.

Although Harrelson and McConaughey are best known for working together in Season 1 of HBO’s “True Detective” anthology in 2014, the two also starred in the films Welcome to Hollywood from 1998, EdTV from 1999, and 2008’s Surfer, Dude.

The A-list thespians have been recognized on the awards front, too. Harrelson, 61, has an Emmy for his work on the classic sitcom Cheers, and three Academy Award nominations for the films The People vs. Larry Flynt, The Messenger, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. McConaughey, 53, picked up an Oscar for his performance in The Wolf of Wall Street in 2013, but also achieved early acclaim for his work in Dazed and Confused and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

Skydance Television is also behind Apple’s The Big Door Prize, a comedy series starring Chris O’Dowd that launches later this month. Read, who was a writer and executive producer on Schitt’s Creek, is that show’s creator and showrunner.