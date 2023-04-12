The actor and entrepreneur is launching seven workouts during “Wahlberg Week” beginning April 17 at participating F45 Training studios.

While Mark Wahlberg doesn’t remember exactly when he started lifting weights and working out, the 51-year-old actor known for his roles in Boogie Nights, The Departed, and Ted knows how important doing so every day is to his physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

“It’s the best way to start the day for me,” Wahlberg tells Boardroom. “I start with my prayer time and then I get my workout time. It’s always time for myself and for me to be able to take some time to kind of be with my thoughts, exert some energy and prepare myself for the day.”

Not only does Wahlberg, the world’s highest-paid actor in 2017 and two-time Oscar nominee, start his day with a workout, but he does so while most are still sound asleep.

Wahlberg made headlines in 2018 after sharing his daily routine on Instagram which begins with a 2:30 am wake-up call, is full of workouts, filming, meetings, and meals, and culminates with bedtime at 7:30 pm.

These days, he isn’t as intense with his daily regimen, sleeping in until 3:30 or 4, but still, Wahlberg stresses the importance of working out as it relates to his overall health and wellness.

“If I don’t do it in the morning, it’s almost impossible for me to do it at the end of the day because I’m going pretty much nonstop,” he said. “I figure if I can get that in early before anyone’s up, it’s my little alone ‘me’ time. I like having that time and getting it out of the way early.”

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “regular physical activity is one of the most important things you can do for your health.” Being physically active can improve brain health, help manage weight, strengthen bones and muscles, and reduce the risk of disease. Regular physical activity can also help combat depression and anxiety, according to Mayo Clinic.

As someone who values his “me” time each morning in the gym, Wahlberg also does his best to try to spread that word to the masses, whether it’s sharing routines and motivation on social media or through his entrepreneurial endeavors.

F45 Training

In 2019, Wahlberg invested in F45 Training, a global fitness community specializing in innovative, high-intensity group workouts. Founded in 2012 in Australia, F45 has more than 1,700 studios with 3,300 franchises in 67 countries.

Beginning April 17, members will be able to work out like their favorite F45 investor, brand ambassador, board member, and Chief Brand Officer during “Wahlberg Week” at participating studios worldwide. Designed by Wahlberg and celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson, the seven 45-minute cardio, strength, and hybrid training classes showcase some of Wahlberg’s favorite ways to stay fit.

While F45 offers members the ability to do workouts at their own pace and intensity, the thing that caught Wahlberg’s eye when he first walked into one of their studios was the communal aspect.

“Normally people are off doing their own thing in their own space with headphones on or watching themselves in the mirror while they workout,” he said. “At F45, there are no mirrors and it’s a place everybody could come and be supported and helped along the way if they need it, so there’s no shortage of motivation and inspiration right in front of you. It’s the best workout on the planet.

“I’m trying to reach out, connect people, touch people, and bring the best out of people. That’s what F45 does, and it’s really inspiring to see how many people are connecting with F45.”

To further promote the importance of health and wellness for all, Wahlberg said he’s launching a TV show/YouTube channel called “Fitness for Everybody” where viewers can watch ordinary people work toward and achieve their fitness goals to ultimately be inspired to begin or further their own personal fitness journeys.

Mark Wahlberg participated in the 2022 Sony Open Pro-Am at Waialae Country Club in Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins / Getty Images)

Let’s Go Golfing

Also an avid golfer who has been known to play 18 holes in an hour, Wahlberg may also be dabbling with a golf-related show with DJ Khaled and Diddy.

“Golf is the greatest game ever,” Wahlberg said. “It brings people together. There’s lots of things you can do on the golf course — spending quality time with people, connecting with people, you can be as competitive as you want or you can go out there and have fun if you’re an average golfer like myself. Lots of people gravitate toward the game.

“(DJ Khaled)’s kind of crazy about the game, so we’ve been talking about doing lots of stuff together. He’s definitely thrown it out there that he wants to do kind of a lifestyle show that has golf but really is about everything else in his world and just how busy people can be and how there’s a lot of ways to opportunities and ways to connect through golf too.”

Whether it’s through F45 or golf, Wahlberg is connecting with the community by sharing his “me” time with as many as possible.