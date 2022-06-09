Marcy Me: The Bitcoin Academy

Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey are teaming up once again to bring free Bitcoin educational lessons to the Marcy Projects.

Billionaire mogul and rapper Jay-Z, has teamed up with former Twitter CEO and founder Jack Dorsey on a new financial literacy program called The Bitcoin Academy, as originally reported by Billboard.

Shout out to @Jack. #Bitcoin Academy, starting in Marcy, a place that taught me so much, is hopefully the first of many. The simple goal is to provide people tools to build independence for themselves and then the community around them. https://t.co/4uHkCfdFZv — Mr. Carter (@sc) June 9, 2022

Hov grew up in the Marcy Houses of Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, so it’s not a coincidence that the program specifically focuses on the residents of his former stomping grounds — granting those who live there the opportunity to get involved for free.

The Bitcoin Academy will consist of a series of online and in-person classes beginning later this month, with courses including “What is Money?” and “What is Blockchain?” in partnership with Dorsey’s bitcoin-focused company Block, The Shawn Carter Foundation, Cash App, Crypto Blockchain Plug and Black Bitcoin Billionaire.

Education is Power. Our co-founder Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter and Jack Dorsey are partnering to fund The Bitcoin Academy, a program for residents of Marcy Houses, in Brooklyn, New York, where Mr. Carter grew up. — Shawn Carter Foundation (@ShawnCarterSF) June 9, 2022

The program promises “to provide education and empower the community with knowledge” on the world of cryptocurrency and other financial investments.

The instructors will be Lamar Wilson, who’s appeared on The Breakfast Club, Vice News, and more, and Najah J. Roberts, previously featured on the likes of Afro Tech and CNBC Fast Money, to teach the courses and help break down the barrier of entry for cryptocurrency.

Education is where we start. This isn’t just about bitcoin…it’s about long-term thinking, local economies, and self-confidence. Courses are free to all Marcy residents, including kids. And to make it even easier we’re providing devices and data plans for all who need it. — jack (@jack) June 9, 2022

The Bitcoin Academy will begin with these few pillars in the Marcy Houses, with hopes to expand to more neighborhoods soon:

Classes will be offered online and in person from June 22 through Sept. 7. All Marcy residents are welcome.

In-person classes will take place two evenings per week, and dinner will be served.

Those participating in the program will receive MiFi devices and a one-year limited data plan, plus smartphones if needed. Residents may keep the devices.

“Crypto Kids Camp” programming will take place on two Saturdays for Marcy kids and teens aged 5-17.

This initiative is made possible by personal grants from Jay and Jack, with on-the-ground support from Block and the Shawn Carter Foundation.

You can sign up for the Bitcoin Academy here.