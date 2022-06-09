Marcy Me: The Bitcoin Academy

Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey are teaming up once again to bring free Bitcoin educational lessons to the Marcy Projects.
Billionaire mogul and rapper Jay-Z, has teamed up with former Twitter CEO and founder Jack Dorsey on a new financial literacy program called The Bitcoin Academy, as originally reported by Billboard.
Hov grew up in the Marcy Houses of Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, so it’s not a coincidence that the program specifically focuses on the residents of his former stomping grounds — granting those who live there the opportunity to get involved for free.
The Bitcoin Academy will consist of a series of online and in-person classes beginning later this month, with courses including “What is Money?” and “What is Blockchain?” in partnership with Dorsey’s bitcoin-focused company Block, The Shawn Carter Foundation, Cash App, Crypto Blockchain Plug and Black Bitcoin Billionaire.
The program promises “to provide education and empower the community with knowledge” on the world of cryptocurrency and other financial investments.
The instructors will be Lamar Wilson, who’s appeared on The Breakfast Club, Vice News, and more, and Najah J. Roberts, previously featured on the likes of Afro Tech and CNBC Fast Money, to teach the courses and help break down the barrier of entry for cryptocurrency.
The Bitcoin Academy will begin with these few pillars in the Marcy Houses, with hopes to expand to more neighborhoods soon:
- Classes will be offered online and in person from June 22 through Sept. 7. All Marcy residents are welcome.
- In-person classes will take place two evenings per week, and dinner will be served.
- Those participating in the program will receive MiFi devices and a one-year limited data plan, plus smartphones if needed. Residents may keep the devices.
- “Crypto Kids Camp” programming will take place on two Saturdays for Marcy kids and teens aged 5-17.
- This initiative is made possible by personal grants from Jay and Jack, with on-the-ground support from Block and the Shawn Carter Foundation.
You can sign up for the Bitcoin Academy here.