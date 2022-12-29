The dorm room that Messi was living in during Argentina’s World Cup-winning run is now forever enshrined in soccer history.

Qatar has big plans for the room newly crowned FIFA World Cup champion Lionel Messi stayed in during the month-long tournament.

On Tuesday, Qatar News Agency confirmed the space at Qatar University will no longer be accessible to live. Instead, the most famous quarters in the host country will be turned into a museum, commemorating the Argentinian star’s storied victory.

مقرّ إقامة أبطال المنتخب الأرجنتيني الذي استضافهم حرمنا الجامعي أثناء مونديال كأس العالم ⁧#قطر2022⁩ ⚽️🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/YaufDOuvHC — جامعة قطر (@QatarUniversity) December 27, 2022

Messi was living in room B201, which was a twin room, but the 35-year-old had it to himself for the majority of the competition. According to Sports Illustrated, Messi bunked with fellow Argentinian soccer legend Sergio Aguero on the eve of the final. The retired Manchester City striker was Argentina’s guest ahead of its showdown against France. Nothing from the room will be removed, and a number of Messi’s belongings the Paris Saint-Germain forward left behind will also remain in place.

Messi broke the record for most World Cup appearances this year with 26 caps, which would have been his final showing after confirming in October this tournament would be his last. However, after lifting the coveted international hardware, it seems as if the Barcelona star may not be ready to hang up his boots for Argentina after all.

“I won the Copa America and the World Cup in a short time,” the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner said to TyC. “I love what I do, being in the national team, and I want to continue living a few more games being world champion.”

Speculation swirled about Messi’s club future in the moments following Argentina’s third World Cup win in federation history. Will the MLS be graced with one of the best to play the game, or will he continue to call Europe home for a while longer?

Per ESPN, Messi and PSG “agreed in principle” to keep him in France next season, but conversations on salary, bonuses, and length of the deal have yet to occur. Serious talks will resume once Messi returns from an extended break following a hectic month in the Middle East.

