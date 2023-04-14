About Boardroom

Fashion April 14, 2023
Lionel Messi Goes Solo for New Louis Vuitton Campaign

World Cup champion Lionel Messi stars in the latest Louis Vuitton campaign, dedicated to those with a penchant for traveling.

After breaking the internet last November (and posting Instagram’s most-liked photo of all-time) with Cristiano Ronaldo on behalf of Louis Vuitton, Lionel Messi is shining brightly on his own in a new ad campaign with the brand. On Friday, the luxury fashion house revealed the Paris Saint-Germain striker as the face of its “Horizons Never End” campaign.

In the photo that accompanied Louis Vuitton’s launch post, the 35 year-old is dressed in a black suit and posing with his legs atop a monogrammed LV Horizon suitcase. Beside him is a matching duffle and a soccer ball, all boasting the same classic Louis Vuitton design. On its website, the French company explains the meaning of this new campaign: “Celebrating the spirit of travel, the new Louis Vuitton campaign is an homage to the Iconic Horizon collection.”

“For me, the horizon is looking to the future, letting my imagination carry me and thinking about what could happen, what the future holds – all its possibilities,” Messi said of the campaign.

If the brown and tan color scheme isn’t your aesthetic, Louis Vuitton also features alternative hues, including an all-black, navy blue, fluorescent green, and other luggage splashed with graphic images. Because it is Louis Vuitton, it will cost you quite a bit. Maybe not quite what Messi earns, but a pretty penny nonetheless.

Vinciane Ngomsi is a Staff Writer at Boardroom. She began her career in sports journalism with bylines at SB Nation, USA Today and, most recently, Yahoo. She received a bachelor's degree in Political Science from Truman State University and when she's not watching old clips of Serena Williams' best matches, she is likely perfecting her signature chocolate chip cookie recipe or preparing a traditional Cameroonian meal.