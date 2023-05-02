About Boardroom

Entertainment May 2, 2023
Vinciane Ngomsi
Vinciane Ngomsi

Lil Wayne Announces Live Stream for Welcome to Tha Carter Tour Finale

Fans will be treated to a dedicated concert stream featuring Weezy and some of the biggest names in hip-hop on Saturday, May 13.

Even if you’re not physically attending the show later this month, you’ll be able to catch the final performance of Lil Wayne‘s Welcome to Tha Carter Tour thanks to a running live stream. The sold-out stint concludes Saturday, May 13 at The Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles.

Operated via Driift, fans can expect the live airing to begin on Saturday, May 13 at 9 p.m. PST / 12 a.m. EST and will be rebroadcast twice more in later windows. Users who buy access to the stream will be able to watch the show at their leisure for two days following the gig.

Over the course of the Welcome to Tha Carter Tour tour across North America, the celebrated New Orleans artist has treated fans to more than 40 of his. Considering most of his songs feature some of the best in hip-hop, he has brought out iconic guests like Drake, Chance The Rapper, NLE Choppa, and Dej Loaf.

Weezy and Cam’ron even made history when they performed their 2006 single “Suck It Or Not” at the Apollo Theater for the first time in 17 years on April 16. Wayne also rolled out members of his Young Money militia along the way, including Allan Cubas, Drizzy P, Euro, Jay Jones, Lil’ Twist, Mellow Rackz, and Yaj.

Tickets to gain access to the livestream, both rebroadcasts, and the on-demand portion are available now for $15 a driift.live.

Vinciane Ngomsi is a Staff Writer at Boardroom. She began her career in sports journalism with bylines at SB Nation, USA Today and, most recently, Yahoo. She received a bachelor's degree in Political Science from Truman State University and when she's not watching old clips of Serena Williams' best matches, she is likely perfecting her signature chocolate chip cookie recipe or preparing a traditional Cameroonian meal.