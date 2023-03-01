Lil Nas X to Headline Men’s March Madness Music Festival

Lil Nas X performs at the Youtube Theatre on October 19, 2022 in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone via Getty Images)

The men’s Final Four in Houston will have a distinct country flair, with performers ranging from Lil Nas X to Tim McGraw and Keith Urban.

The old town road to college basketball’s men’s Final Four leads to Houston, where Lil Nas X will star and headline the list of performers at the 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival from March 31 to April 2, WBD Sports announced Wednesday.

Other tacts taking the stage at H-Town’s Discovery Park include Grammy Award winners Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, and Little Big Town, as well as Grammy Award nominees Mickey Guyton and Maggie Rogers. Lil Nas X, a two-time Grammy winner in 2020 who’s nominated for Song Of The Year and Best Collaboration at the 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards for his “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow, will perform April 1 alongside Rogers at Move By Coca-Cola. The others perform April 2 at the Capital One JamFest.

The NCAA March Madness Music Festival is an extension of the NCAA’s Corporate Champions and Partners marketing program. It’s a collaboration between Warner Bros. Discovery Sports and CBS Sports as part of an NCAA agreement. Last year’s performers in New Orleans included Khalid, The Kid Laroi, BIA, Imagine Dragons, and Macklemore.

Free registration to see Lil Nas X at Move Coca-Cola is now open, while Capital One debit and credit cardholders (excluding private label cards) will get early access to the CapitalOne JamFest from March 8 at 10 a.m. eastern through March 10 at 10 a.m. eastern while supplies last.