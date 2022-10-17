LeBron James’ Debut No. 6 Lakers Jersey Heads for IPO

LeBron James debuting his No. 6 Lakers jersey against the Warriors on Oct. 19, 2021 (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Memorabilia platform Collectable is now offering shares of the King’s iconic home tank to memorabilia investors.

On Oct. 19, 2021, LeBron James hosted some of his most famous friends for an evening in LA.

Taking to center court at the world-famous (and since renamed)Staples Center, the gracious King greeted Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Jordan Poole for the opening evening of the 2021-22 NBA Season. With Anthony Davis and Carmelo Anthony by his side, the two talked-about contenders battled it out for 48 minutes in front of a capacity crowd.

While the Warriors narrowly edged out the Lakers, something was different about LeBron.

It wasn’t his signature sneakers or his trademark stuffed stat sheet, led by a game-high 34 points, nor was it his high-flying career accolades or singular professional presence.

Image via Collectable

Entering his 19th NBA season and coming off the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy, there was no more grey in his beard nor greater green in his eyes. The billionaire-to-be was still in tip-top shape both athletically and financially, looking like his younger self despite his age.

Still, something was different: LeBron’s address stayed the same, but his number had changed.

Going back to No. 6 as an homage to his Miami Heat heyday, the digit first made famous on the hardwood by Bill Russell now graced the tank of another great.

Playing off the birthdates of his sons, Bronny and Bryce, while rekindling memories of Julius Erving and Eddie Jones, King James became the latest swooping swingman to don the half-dozen.

In honor of Russell’s recent passing, will also be among the last.

On Monday, Collectable is listing the first No. 6 Laker jersey worn by LeBron for IPO. Offered at $10 per individual share, this historic piece of memorabilia has been authenticated and photo-matched by MeiGray.

While the replica rendition led league sales for the first half of the 2021-22 season, this particular tank is a 1-of-1 where context is concerned.

For those looking to invest in Laker lore, this LeBron IPO follows the footsteps of Kobe’s game-worn rookie playoff sneakers that were also sold by the share.

Though this sale will take place the same season players will wear No. 6 patches on their uniforms to honor Bill Russell, it will likely also coincide with the same span LeBron looks to break Laker legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record.

