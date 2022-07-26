House Capital: Launch House Debuts $10M Venture Fund

Launch House’s venture firm subsidiary will focus on investing in early-stage and growth companies within and outside of the company’s entrepreneurial community.

Launch House, a social club for founders and innovators, is moving into the venture sector with the launch of House Capital, a new $10 million fund.

The membership-based community for entrepreneurs currently has presences in Los Angeles, New York City, and the metaverse. There is a competitive process to land a spot in Launch House’s community. The company provides curated residency programs, digital courses, financial support, and coworking hubs to its network of entrepreneurs aiming to scale.

House Capital will financially back companies in Launch House’s community as well as outside early-stage startups and growth companies. Returns on investments will go back into Launch House to allow the company to continue building programming and experiences for its members. The venture capital firm will primarily participate in pre-seed and seed stage funding rounds.

“Launch House has deep and authentic relationships with the early stage founders who join our community,” said Michael Houck, general partner at House Capital and co-founder of Launch House, in an official news release. “We’d already been helping Launch House members with their fundraising efforts, so it was a natural progression for us to move into investing in these founders ourselves.”

The arrival of House Capital comes less than six months after Launch House closed a $12 million Series A funding round. House Capital officially launched in January 2022 and has already participated in major investment rounds alongside Andreessen Horowitz, Paradigm, Sequoia, and Y Combinator. Per an official news release, some of the companies House Capital has already invested in include Coinbooks, Ghost Financial, and Anja Health.

Aside from venture capital, startup leaders who land investments from House Capital will also gain lifetime memberships in the Launch House community.

“There are so many mission-driven founders and inspiring companies that we meet through the Launch House community,” said Brett Goldstein, General Partner at House Capital and co-founder of Launch House, in a statement. “House Capital gives us a new way to accelerate them on those missions to solve real problems and move the world forward.”