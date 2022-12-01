LaLiga and UFC Announce Content-focused Partnership

The UFC will send its fighters to select LaLiga events and LaLiga will advertise on UFC’s platforms.

The UFC and LaLiga North America have announced a content-focused partnership to enhance fan engagement across both sports.

The announcement comes as more leagues — like the UFC — grow eager to capture Spanish-speaking audiences. The fan-engaging partnership will come to life through social media collaborations, on-site event coverage, digital content, athlete activations, and other initiatives.

The two leagues are piggybacking off a successful collaboration between UFC fighters Brandon Moreno (Mexico) and Ilia Topuria (Georgia), in which the two fighters traveled to Spain for a LaLiga matchup between Valencia CF and Atletico de Madrid. In their experience taking in the game and engaging with players and fans, the leagues created content to be distributed across league, club, and player platforms.

There will be similar opportunities upcoming with the new partnership, as UFC will send more of its fighters to Spain for LaLiga events, according to ESPN.

“Hispanics make up a significant percentage of the population in the United States and are at the heart of both LaLiga North America and the UFC’s fanbases,” said Adrian Segovia, Head of Content and Distribution of LaLiga North America. “Our focus will be finding commonalities within the LaLiga and UFC communities and providing value-add opportunities to enhance fan access and create relatable, engaging content.”

UFC, which boasts 688 million fans globally, hosts more than 40 live events per year and broadcasts across 170-plus countries — 22% of which have primarily Hispanic or Spanish populations. The leagues will also collaborate on campaigns including Hispanic Heritage Month, International Fight Week, El Clásico, and UFC’s upcoming 30th anniversary via cross-promotion on their respective channels.

Additionally, the UFC will host LaLiga players and legends at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas for training and knowledge-sharing opportunities.

“LaLiga is one of the greatest and most popular football leagues in the world, and we’re excited to explore the opportunities to cross promote our sport to their incredible fan base,” said David Shaw, Senior Vice President, International and Content, UFC. “UFC has a significant Hispanic fan base in the United States, not to mention millions more in Spain, and this relationship is a way for us to engage more with those fans while creating additional value for our broadcast partners, like ESPN+ in the U.S., by helping to drive viewership of our live events.”

The partnership should deepen relationships between LaLiga and UFC fans via digital platform collaborations. For the UFC, it’s a new way of reaching the Hispanic market, and for LaLiga, it’s a way to enhance its brand by highlighting the players, teams, and league in a previously untapped market.

Read More: