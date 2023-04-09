This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Get set for the NBA Play-in Tournament with a big Lakers vs. Timberwolves prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.

The 2022-23 NBA Play-In Tournament kicks off on Tuesday, April 11, featuring an exciting Western Conference clash between the No. 8-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) and No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers (43-39).

The two teams collided three times in the regular season, resulting in two victories for the Timberwolves. Having said that, the Lakers did walk out with a 123-111 win the last time they faced the Wolves on March 31. Anthony Davis led the charge in that victory with a massive 38-point, 17-rebound performance.

So, which team will head into the first round of the NBA postseason bracket as the official seventh seed? Check out our big Lakers vs. Timberwolves prediction below, plus the latest odds and betting insights from FanDuel.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California US TV Coverage: TNT

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Moneyline: MIN: (+225) | LAL: (-275)

MIN: (+225) | LAL: (-275) Spread: MIN: +7 (-112) | LAL: -7 (-108)

MIN: +7 (-112) | LAL: -7 (-108) Total: 228.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

The Lakers enter this contest as clear home favorites on the moneyline and spread per FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds. This 10 p.m. ET clash also features an over/under of 229 points, with the Over being favored at -112 odds.

Minnesota vs. LA Lakers Betting Trends

Minnesota is 5-2 straight up in its last seven games against the Lakers.

The Lakers are 5-1 straight up in their last six home games.

Minnesota is 5-1 against the spread (ATS) in its last six road games.

The Lakers are 1-3 ATS in their last four games.

The total has hit the under in six of Minnesota’s last eight games.

The total has hit the over in each of the Lakers’ last eight games.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Everything is going wrong for Minnesota at the worst possible time. Chemistry is at an all-time low after Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson got into an altercation during Sunday’s regular-season finale. On top of that, Jaden McDaniels — one of the team’s best defenders — fractured his hand when he punched a wall during that same game and will be out for the foreseeable future.

Making matters worse is that the T-Wolves have to face the scorching-hot Lakers. Since the trade deadline on Feb. 9, Los Angeles has gone 18-9 with a 66.7% winning percentage — the best in the Western Conference and tied for third-best overall during that stretch.

Los Angeles has also gone 6-2 since LeBron James returned from injury. The King has been phenomenal since then, averaging 25.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 6.1 assists while shooting 40.4% from the 3-point line; this is not even to mention that Davis is averaging a 26.3-point, 12.7-rebound double-double over his last 10 outings.

At the end of the day, not only do the Lakers have James and Davis, but their overall roster is deeper than that of the Timberwolves. With Minnesota’s players fighting each other and its top perimeter defender banged up, I don’t see how it can slow down Los Angeles.

Back the Lakers to advance to the next round.

LAKERS VS. WOLVES FINAL SCORE: Lakers 126, Timberwolves 118

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Best Bet

For the best bet, I recommend backing LA to cover as 7-point favorites. After all, it was only about two weeks ago that they beat Minnesota by 12 points. Since then, James has had time to return to form (he only had 18 points in the victory), finishing with at least 33 points in three of his last four outings. Once the four-time MVP has his mind set on something, he’s hard to stop.

Now that the Timberwolves are without McDaniels, they will have an even more challenging time slowing down James & Co. Eventually they’ll tire out, allowing the Lakers to pull away and cover the spread.

LAKERS VS. TIMBERWOLVES BEST BET: Lakers -7 (-108)

— Devon Platana