The 2022-23 NBA Play-In Tournament continues Wednesday with an Eastern Conference battle between the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors. The Bulls are in the playoffs for the second straight year, while the Raptors are back for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons.

This one should be exciting — get set for tip-off with our finest Bulls vs. Raptors prediction and an overview of the latest odds on offer at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors Play-In Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario US TV Coverage: TNT

Bulls vs. Raptors Odds & Spread: NBA Play-In Tournament 2023

Moneyline: CHI: (+176) | TOR: (-210)

CHI: (+176) | TOR: (-210) Spread: CHI: +5 (-108) | TOR: -5 (-112)

CHI: +5 (-108) | TOR: -5 (-112) Total: 217.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Nick Nurse’s Raptors enter this battle as moderate home favorites on the moneyline and spread per FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds. This 7 p.m. ET clash also features an over/under of 217.5 points, with both sides available at -110 odds.

Chicago vs. Toronto Betting Trends

Chicago is 8-5 against the spread (ATS) in its last 13 games.

in its last 13 games. The total has hit the over in seven of Chicago’s last nine games.

in seven of Chicago’s last nine games. Toronto is 3-7 straight up in its last 10 games against Chicago.

in its last 10 games against Chicago. The total has hit the under in five of Toronto’s last eight games.

Bulls vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick: 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament

This series marks the first time the Bulls and Raptors have ever faced one another in the postseason. That’s not the only notable storyline here, though, as Chicago wing DeMar DeRozan spent the first eight seasons of his NBA career playing for Toronto. He returns in an intense win-or-go-home showdown.

Neither one of these teams was more than two games above the .500 mark at any point during the regular season, but opted not to be sellers at the trade deadline. That move is only going to work out for one and I find myself leaning toward the squad that is playing in front of a supportive home crowd.

Toronto owns a 27-14 home record as well as an average scoring margin of +4.4 at Scotiabank Arena (No. 12 in NBA). The Raptors should be able to control this game with their clean style of play as they average only 11.7 turnovers on offense (No. 1 in NBA) and force 16.7 on defense (No. 2 in NBA).

BULLS VS. RAPTORS FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Raptors 113, Bulls 105

Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls Best Bet

It’s worth noting the Raptors hosted Billy Donovan’s Bulls twice during the regular season and earned a victory in both of those contests. Toronto defeated Chicago by a final score of 113-104 in November and 104-98 in February. Expect a similar performance from a Toronto core that has championship experience.

The Bulls have come up short on the road this season, posting a subpar 18-20-2 record against the spread (ATS). Meanwhile, Toronto is a reliable 24-15-1 ATS at home and has Pascal Siakam on their side. That is notable given Siakam torched Chicago for 20 points & 8 rebounds in the last matchup.

RAPTORS VS. BULLS BEST BET: Toronto Raptors -5 (-110)

— Larry Rupp