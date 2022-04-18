Los Angeles Clippers Free Agents for the 2022 Offseason

Breaking down the LA Clippers players headed for free agency this summer, as well as those with player and team options for 2022-23.

The Los Angeles Clippers won five straight games and six out of seven to close their regular season, guaranteeing a shot at postseason ball through the NBA Play-in Tournament. Unfortunately for them, a five-point road loss to the surging Timberwolves and a four-point home defeat to the Pelicans closed the book on things.

For Ty Lue, Paul George, and the Clips, the offseason now arrives earlier than expected. And with that comes some important decisions in NBA free agency that will shape the seasons to come, ahead of the grand opening of the state-of-the-art Intuit Dome in 2024.

Check out Boardroom’s full breakdown of imminent Clippers free agents, as well as a snapshot of the team’s salary cap outlook as things currently stand.

2022 LA Clippers Free Agents

Contract and salary figures via Spotrac unless otherwise noted. Restricted free agent status designates that a player’s current team reserves the right to match any rival team’s contract offer sheet in order to prevent that player’s departure.

1. SG Amir Coffey (restricted)

Age : 24

: 24 Expiring contract : 1 year, $153,488

: 1 year, $153,488 2021-22 salary : $153,488

: $153,488 NOTE: Coffey was previously on a two-way deal which was converted to a full-time NBA contract on March 26.

2. SF/PF Robert Covington (unrestricted)

Age : 31

: 31 Expiring contract : 4 years, $46,879,127

: 4 years, $46,879,127 2021-22 salary: $12,975,471

Robert Covington says that it was a smooth transition to Clippers and that he had most fun he had all season. He's the top Clippers free agent this offseason. — Law Murray ☔️ (@LawMurrayTheNU) April 16, 2022

3. C Isaiah Hartestein (unrestricted)

Age : 23

: 23 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,729,217

: 1 year, $1,729,217 2021-22 salary: $1,729,217

4. SG/SF Rodney Hood (unrestricted)

Age : 29

: 29 Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,239,544

: 1 year, $2,239,544 2021-22 salary: $2,239,544

5. Xavier Moon (restricted — two-way contract)

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 1 year, $202,069 (via HoopsHype)

: 1 year, $202,069 (via HoopsHype) 2021–22 salary: $202,069

6. Jay Scrubb (restricted — two-way contract)

Age : 21

: 21 Expiring contract : 1 year, $462,629 (via HoopsHype)

: 1 year, $462,629 (via HoopsHype) 2021–22 salary: $462,629

Clippers Contract Options for 2022-23

Click here to read Boardroom’s full breakdown of all $285 million in NBA player and team options coming up this summer.

1. SF Nicolas Batum (player option)

Current contract : 2 years, $6,498,559

: 2 years, $6,498,559 2021-22 salary : $3,170,029

: $3,170,029 2022-23 option: $3,328,530

2. C Ivica Zubac (team option)

Current contract : 3 years, $21,000,000

: 3 years, $21,000,000 2021-22 salary : $7,518,518

: $7,518,518 2022-23 option: $7,518,518

LA Clippers 2022 Salary Cap Numbers

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of April 18. Reflects a “soft” salary cap of $112.414 million, a luxury tax threshold of $136.606 million, and a $143.002 million luxury tax apron for hard-capped teams.

Active contracts : $164,493,220

: $164,493,220 Dead cap money : $1,669,178

: $1,669,178 Total salary cap usage : $166,162,398

: $166,162,398 Estimated 2021-22 luxury tax bill : $83,114,696

: $83,114,696 Salary on the books for 2022-23: $189,092,491

Click here to read Boardroom’s full breakdown of NBA salary cap spending by team this season.