Kiyomi McMiller: Jordan Brand’s First High School NIL Athlete

“It’s a dream come true being with the brand that stands for the same passion that I have for the game,” McMiller said of joining Jordan.

Nearly four months after signing its first-ever NIL athlete, Jordan Brand has now expanded into the high school ranks.

Maryland-born Kiyomi McMiller, who now plays out of Life Center Academy in New Jersey, has officially signed a NIL deal with Jordan, becoming the first high school athlete to do so, McMiller announced with the brand on Wednesday. The 5-foot-8 point guard in the Class of 2024 is renowned for her skilled ball-handling and scoring ability.

Being one of the youngest faces of an illustrious brand, McMiller credited her family for her early success.

“I’m inspired by both of my parents. I get my creativity from my dad and my grandmother, which carries over to my dribbling,” she said in the official release. “I’m always in the gym with my mom and dad working on my game. It’s a dream come true being with the brand that stands for the same passion that I have for the game. I look forward to encouraging basketball players to use their creativity and platform to define their purpose.”

Kiyomi McMiller joins another recognizable face as the face of Jordan. In October, UCLA freshman Kiki Rice made history as the first NIL signing with the brand. To celebrate, the 19-year-old gifted her entire team and support staff a pair of Jordan 4 sneakers. Rice plans to use her status as a Jordan athlete to work on initiatives that strengthen her community, like helping improve gender equality in sports for young girls.