This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Get ready for tipoff in a pivotal Game 5 from Sacramento with a big Warriors vs. Kings prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.

The 2022-23 NBA Playoffs continue on Wednesday with Game 5 of the first-round series between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.

After dropping the first two games in Sacramento, the Golden State Warriors bounced back on their home court to win Games 3 and 4 and even the first-round series. Now, this matchup returns to the Golden 1 Center for a pivotal Game 5, where one team will be able to re-take control with a win.

Will the home team win again for the fifth straight time in this series, or will the road team finally prevail? Get ready for Game 5 in SacTown with our big Kings vs. Warriors prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from FanDuel.

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors Game 5 Info

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California US TV coverage: TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA

Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Spread: NBA Playoffs Game 5

All NBA betting lines, odds, and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -1.5 -108 -112 237.5 -110 -110 -118 -100

The Kings enter this Western Conference matchup as slight home favorites on the spread and moneyline at FanDuel Sportsbook. The game also features a high projected total of 237.5 points.

Golden State vs. Sacramento Betting Trends

The Kings have covered the spread 45 times in 80 games with a set spread.

The Warriors are 9-11 ATS when underdogs by 1.5 points or more this season.

This season, Sacramento’s games have hit the over 39 times.

Golden State’s games this year have gone over the total in 44 of 80 opportunities (55%).

Against the spread, the Kings have performed worse at home, covering 18 times in 40 home games and 27 times in 40 road games.

In 2022-23 against the spread, the Warriors have a better winning percentage at home (.650, 26-13-1 record in regulation) than away (.300, 12-28-0).

Kings vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

This best-of-seven series has become a best-of-three series after both teams split the first four games. The Warriors narrowly avoided going down 3-1 with a one-point win in Game 4, but they’re not out of the woods yet.

Now they must return to Sacramento, where they lost Games 1 and 2 by a combined 11 points. Golden State has had major issues on the road this year, going 11-32 away from the Chase Center.

The Kings, on the other hand, are 25-18 at home and have proven to be a tough matchup for the Warriors in this series. With three games being decided by 8 points or less so far, home-court advantage could be the difference in what should be a closely contested Game 5.

WARRIORS vs. KINGS GAME 5 FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Kings 121, Warriors 116

Game 5 Warriors vs. Kings Best Bet

With the Kings favored by just 1.5 points at home and the spread offering better value than the moneyline, we’re taking Sacramento to win by at least a basket. This Warriors team simply can’t be trusted on the road, so we’re fading them even after back-to-back wins. Sacramento’s been the better team this year and will prove that again back at the Golden 1 Center on Wednesday.

— Tyler Maher