Kenneth Gainwell Contract & Salary Breakdown

He’s young and unsung, but likely not for long — check out the Philadelphia Eagles’ rookie scale Kenneth Gainwell salary particulars.

Sure, Miles Sanders is the No. 1 option in the backfield for the Philadelphia Eagles, but RB2 Kenneth Gainwell hasn’t been too shabby for a fifth-round pick earning less than $1 million. The Eagles led the NFL in several categories during the 2022 season, ranking first by a landslide in rushing touchdowns with 32, and the former Memphis Tiger has increasingly had his say in that department.

Nick Sirianni’s team places a real emphasis on riding Sanders, Gainwell, Boston Scott, and quarterback Jalen Hurts in the run game, and at just 23 years old, Gainwell has a proven ability to provide some nifty value in such a rush-heavy offense. Look no further than Philly’s playoff game against the Giants on Jan. 21, when the back led the way with 112 yards and a TD en route to a no-doubt 38-7 victory.

“I just kind of sit back and watch him grow,” pass-rusher Fletcher Cox said of Gainwell. “His growth from Year 1 to Year 2, you have to respect it. When he gets an opportunity, he takes advantage of it and shows up in the game.”

Such a vote of confidence from a seasoned veteran makes a fan wonder what this young rotational piece’s ceiling truly is when given half a chance. There’s little doubt he can perform on the game’s big stages; it simply depends on how many touches he gets.

So, what exactly is this rising talent earning on his rookie deal as he continues to make a name for himself?

Let’s take a closer look at the Eagles’ Kenneth Gainwell contract.

Kenneth Gainwell Contract & Salary Details

Years: 4

Total value: $3,815,528

Average annual value: $953,882

2022 Salary: $825,000

Total guaranteed money: $335,528

Free agency: 2025

As a fifth-round pick, Gainwell’s rookie deal notably does not include a fifth-year team option, so unless the Eagles extend him — a decreasing likelihood for running backs around the NFL due to questions about long-term durability — it’s to be expected that he’ll hit the open market following the 2024 NFL season.

If he has a Super Bowl ring on his finger when he does, expect his asking price to reflect precisely that.

Kenneth Gainwell’s Career Earnings

CAREER BASE SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022: $1,485,000

BONUS & INCENTIVE EARNINGS THRU 2022: $335,528

ESTIMATED CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2024: $3,815,528

