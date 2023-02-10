About Boardroom

Contracts & Salaries February 10, 2023
Kenneth Gainwell Contract & Salary Breakdown

Kenneth Gainwell of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates on the field after the Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
Last Updated: February 11, 2023
He’s young and unsung, but likely not for long — check out the Philadelphia Eagles’ rookie scale Kenneth Gainwell salary particulars.

Sure, Miles Sanders is the No. 1 option in the backfield for the Philadelphia Eagles, but RB2 Kenneth Gainwell hasn’t been too shabby for a fifth-round pick earning less than $1 million. The Eagles led the NFL in several categories during the 2022 season, ranking first by a landslide in rushing touchdowns with 32, and the former Memphis Tiger has increasingly had his say in that department.

Nick Sirianni’s team places a real emphasis on riding Sanders, Gainwell, Boston Scott, and quarterback Jalen Hurts in the run game, and at just 23 years old, Gainwell has a proven ability to provide some nifty value in such a rush-heavy offense. Look no further than Philly’s playoff game against the Giants on Jan. 21, when the back led the way with 112 yards and a TD en route to a no-doubt 38-7 victory.

“I just kind of sit back and watch him grow,” pass-rusher Fletcher Cox said of Gainwell. “His growth from Year 1 to Year 2, you have to respect it. When he gets an opportunity, he takes advantage of it and shows up in the game.”

Such a vote of confidence from a seasoned veteran makes a fan wonder what this young rotational piece’s ceiling truly is when given half a chance. There’s little doubt he can perform on the game’s big stages; it simply depends on how many touches he gets.

So, what exactly is this rising talent earning on his rookie deal as he continues to make a name for himself?

Let’s take a closer look at the Eagles’ Kenneth Gainwell contract.

Kenneth Gainwell Contract & Salary Details

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 4
Total value: $3,815,528
Average annual value: $953,882
2022 Salary: $825,000
Total guaranteed money: $335,528
Free agency: 2025

As a fifth-round pick, Gainwell’s rookie deal notably does not include a fifth-year team option, so unless the Eagles extend him — a decreasing likelihood for running backs around the NFL due to questions about long-term durability — it’s to be expected that he’ll hit the open market following the 2024 NFL season.

If he has a Super Bowl ring on his finger when he does, expect his asking price to reflect precisely that.

Kenneth Gainwell’s Career Earnings

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

CAREER BASE SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022: $1,485,000
BONUS & INCENTIVE EARNINGS THRU 2022: $335,528

ESTIMATED CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2024: $3,815,528

