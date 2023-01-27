Viola Davis’ JuVee Productions Signs Deal with Entertainment One

JuVee Productions, based in Los Angeles, had previously sold a number of other projects to companies such as HBO, Netflix, and Apple TV prior to its deal with eOne.

JuVee Productions, led by married couple Viola Davis (CEO) and Julius Tennon (President), has inked a two-year, exclusive first-look television and media deal with Entertainment One (eOne).

The two recently worked together on The Woman King, which earned $94.3 million a the box office with a $50 million budget. eOne distributed and co-financed the film in the UK. The Woman King is currently nominated for multiple awards at the British Academy Film Awards, the NAACP Image Awards, the Grammys, and more.

“We are excited to partner with eOne in continuing to bring both entertaining and important stories to audiences globally,” Davis and Tennon said in a release. “This is our legacy – to create deeply and authentically while opening the door wider for the next generation. Our collaboration is one of a shared, bold vision. From the moment we met Michael Lombardo, we felt that kinetic energy of being seen.”

JuVee Productions is based in Los Angeles, Calif., where it develops and produces independent film, television, theater, VR, and digital content across multiple platforms. Before the deal between Juvee Productions and eOne, Juvee had sold a number of other projects to companies like HBO, Netflix, Disney+, ABC, Apple TV+, and more.

“Viola and Julius’ powerhouse partnership has impacted audiences worldwide with their raw and authentic storytelling. Their vision for creating bold, provocative, and character driven stories was clear to me when we met and after the success of our collaboration for The Woman King, we are thrilled to continue our relationship with Viola, Julius, and the team at Juvee Productions,” said Michael Lombardo, eOne’s President of Global Television, who made the announcement today.

JuVee is represented by CAA and Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler Feldman Clark.

