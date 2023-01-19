Apple TV+ Series ‘Swagger’ Announces Season 2 Premiere Date

Created by Reggie Rock Bythewood and inspired by Kevin Durant’s experiences on the AAU circuit, Swagger announced its second season renewal in June 2023.

Hit basketball drama series Swagger is back and has officially announced its premiere date — or at least, the month. Returning in June 2023, creator, executive producer, and showrunner Reggie Rock Bythewood, along with series stars O’ Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Tristan Mack Wilds, and Academy Award nominee Quvenzhané Wallis, will be doubling back to the Apple TV+ streaming service for its highly-anticipated second season premiere.

Other returning cast members include Tessa Ferrer, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe, Jason Rivera, Christina Jackson, and Sean Baker. In addition to its returning cast, Swagger boasts the addition of a few newcomers including Orlando Jones (American Gods, Drumline) and Shannon Brown. The news was announced at the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour, as reported by The Collider.

“I’m excited to share more of the beautifully complicated lives of these incredible characters,” Reggie Rock Bythewood, Swagger‘s creator, director, executive producer, and showrunner, previously noted. “In Season 2, they will search and discover what it means to be a champion on and off the court, and I’m grateful to Apple TV+ for the platform.”

The series originally premiered with three episodes dropping to the streaming service on Oct. 29, 2021, with its 10-episode first season concluding in mid-December. As far as what viewers can expect in the forthcoming season, the official description describes the second coming of Swagger as the following:

“Inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s experiences in the world of youth basketball, “Swagger” explores the world of elite youth basketball clubs, the players, their families and coaches, and “the game within the game.” Off the court, the show reveals what it’s like to grow up in America.”

Inspired by Kevin Durant‘s coming-of-age in the youth basketball circuit in the Washington, DC area, Swagger is executive produced by the two-time NBA champion himself alongside Rich Kleiman and Oscar and Emmy winner Brian Grazer. While following 14-year-old basketball prodigy Jace Carson (as played by Hill), the show tackles topics in the sociopolitical climate ranging from Black Lives Matter peaceful protests and police brutality to racial and social injustice.

The Apple Original is produced by Durant and Kleiman’s Boardroom, Imagine Television Studios, CBS Studios, and Undisputed Cinema.

