NBA 2K23: New Jordan Challenge Features Revealed

The latest edition of NBA 2K has innovated several new ways to put you right into MJ’s shoes for the biggest moments of his legendary career.

On Thursday, 2K Games announced new features and innovations coming to popular Jordan Challenge game mode in NBA 2K23 ahead of the much-anticipated sports video game’s scheduled Sept. 9 release.

Players will have an opportunity to play as Michael Jordan in 15 distinct moments in his career, from his greatest game-winning shots to his highlight reel dunks and beyond. It’s only fitting — this year, MJ is one of the game’s cover athletes.

As Erick Boenisch, Boenisch, VP of NBA Development at NBA 2K23 developer Visual Concepts, said on the occasion:

“The Jordan Challenge is an immersive experience unlike anything NBA 2K fans have seen, completely rebuilding the challenges from 2K11 and adding five new moments. Our team took everything into consideration when constructing this game mode; the arenas, the players, the uniforms, the broadcast, and the play style of the era have been accounted for in an effort to give fans a truly authentic and unique playable Jordan experience.”

Screenshot via NBA 2K23

The Jordan Challenge drops players right into several of the most iconic moments of MJ’s career — from his college days right on through his “Last Dance” season — including:

The 1982 NCAA national championship between Jordan’s UNC Tar Heels and the Georgetown Hoyas

between Jordan’s UNC Tar Heels and the Georgetown Hoyas The 1998 NBA Finals between the Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz

between the Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz Classic showdowns with Magic Johnson and Larry Bird

Additionally, the Jordan Challenge includes several key features and innovations:

A visual presentation that captures the look and feel of basketball broadcasts on 1980s and 90s television

Tweaking gameplay to capture these distinct eras of basketball, including a greater emphasis on low post offense, mid-range jumpers, and an overall physical style of play up and down the court that pre-dates the “pace and space” era

New signature style upgrades for jumpers, layups, dunks, and more

Special pre-game interviews with VIPs who were there to witness each classic Jordan moment

For full details on all the new additions and redesigned elements in the game, click here to read the official NBA 2K23 Courtside Report.

Click here to read Boardroom’s breakdown of other new features and enhancements coming to NBA 2K23.

Screenshot via NBA 2K23

NBA 2K23 is scheduled for retail release on Sept. 9 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Click here to learn more at NBA 2K’s official website.