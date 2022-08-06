Jeff McNeil Thinks Tommy Edman is Underrated

The Mets All-Star also spoke on the red carpet about team owner Steve Cohen, what game he’d choose to play if baseball didn’t work out, and more.

Ever since he made his MLB debut in 2018, all New York Mets All-Star Jeff McNeil has done is hit.

As of Friday, he’s a career .300 hitter in 460 games. That consistency and his positional versatility have earned the 30-year-old, Santa Barbara native two selections to the midsummer classic, including a trip to Los Angeles last month.

Wearing what he described as a regular suit paired with a Dolce & Gabbana belt, McNeil discussed interacting with team owner Steve Cohen as the team pursues its first World Series title since 1986, what game he’d choose to play if baseball didn’t work out, and the most underrated player in the sport.

How do you like living in New York City?

I love it. It’s grown on me. When we first got there, it was a little bit crazy, but I’m really enjoying it now.

What are your interactions with Steve Cohen like?

They’re great. Love having him around. He’s been doing some great things for this team, and it’s showing on the field.

Do you watch Billions?

Not really.

What’s your favorite road city?

I like Pittsburgh. I don’t know, really. It’s just a cool ballpark, cool little city. Walk across the bridge to get there. I just enjoy it there.

What would you be doing if not for baseball?

I’d probably try to play on the PGA Tour. Try to play some golf.

Who’s the most underrated player not on your team?

I’ve gotta go with like a Tommy Edman. I love the way he plays, and I don’t think those guys — me included — get the respect that they deserve.

If you were commissioner for one day, what’s the first change you would make?

I’m not sure. That’s tough. I’d have to look into that a little more.

Who’s your favorite player to watch in a different sport?



I’m a big Tiger Woods fan, whenever he’s teeing it up.





