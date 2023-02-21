After dominating Hollywood’s horror scene over the past decade, M3gan and The Purge creator Jason Blum is moving into the video game world with Blumhouse Games.

M3gan and The Purge could be coming to a PC or iPhone near you.

Jason Blum, the producer of both films, is diving into the video game pool by creating Blumhouse Games, Bloomberg reported.

Blum’s production company, Blumhouse Productions, has hired video game veteran Zach Wood, who has worked on 30 games, to manage the creative side. Don Sechler, a Sony Playstation alum, will handle the financial side, and Blumhouse President Abjijay Prakash, will be Wood’s boss. Blumhouse Games will work with independent game developers that will cost less than $10 million to produce. As of now, the plan is to create horror-themed games for PCs and mobile devices.

“We’re in the scary story business. We do films, we do TV and there is this massive, growing segment in media and entertainment called gaming,” Prakash told Bloomberg. “The space is hundreds of billions of dollars; we’re in a great position to try and access it.”

Blumhouse is responsible for some of the most popular horror films of the past couple decades, including Paranormal Activity, The Purge and Get Out. The movie maker is known for creating films with low budgets and multiplying their revenue. Paranormal Activity was produced on $15,000 and made close to $200 million globally.

“For some time we have been looking to build out a team to start accessing the growth opportunity in interactive media,” Prakash told CNBC. “When we sat with Zach and Don they articulated an approach that resonated with Blumhouse’s model and we knew it was a perfect place for us to start our push into the interactive space.”

The executive is referring to Blumhouse’s previous conversations with Comcast Corp.’s Universal Pictures, who tried to persuade Blumhouse to turn The Purge into games, but nothing came of it.

The release timetable is uncertain, but the blueprints for creating the games are now in place.