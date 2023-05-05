Jamal Murray Launches First New Balance PE, Inspired By ‘Spin Cycle’ Moves 

After signing with the brand in 2021, the Nuggets gunner is now releasing a clean limited edition version of the Two Wxy V3.

Ever since the league loosened its color restrictions and rules in 2018, we’ve seen an endless array of themes and storytelling come to life atop sneakers. For Denver Nuggets scorer Jamal Murray, this meant signing with New Balance and sharing his story through his own batch of exclusive colorways and themed editions.

“They were really trying to make it a partnership where I could input my ideas into different shoes and products,” Murray told Boardroom, just after inking the deal in 2021.

Image via New Balance

Fast forward through the standard two-year-long product process, and Murray’s first launch is here, with a new colorway of the brand’s versatile Two Wxy V3 sneaker launching this week across NewBalance.com and at select stores.

Inspired by his constant and crafty onslaught of spin moves as he’s attacking from the perimeter, Murray’s “Spin Cycle” New Balances feature a washer setting button along the tongue, along with touches of team royal and kelly green accents throughout. The design hits on Murray’s longtime preference for his sneakers.

“I like something that’s simple and clean,” outlined Murray. “I like to mix and match. If we’re in white, I like to wear all white and keep it simple.”

Vaughn Ridley / NBAE via Getty Images

After being drafted in the lottery of the 2016 NBA Draft, Murray’s initial rookie deal was set to expire during the fall of 2020, just after his breakout “Bubble Murray” performance.

New Balance stood out as a partner where he could not only quickly elevate to the top of the company’s NBA totem pole, but where he’d also be able to be more hands-on with his player-exclusive game shoes, and eventually, receive his own retail releases.

“They made me feel part of it. It isn’t, ‘Take this shoe and go wear it.’ I get to design what I want to have,” he added.

All season long, Murray has been helping to headline the third Two Wxy model, which he’s worn since the series first launched. As he’s striving to become more of a two-way player on the floor, he’s already seen how the shoes have helped his game on the offensive end.

Image via New Balance

“I could be opening a lane for myself or creating for my teammate – the FuelCell foam in my new TWO WXY v3 Spin Cycles propels me forward,” said the apparent brand tech-term-savvy guard.

With the Nuggets taking on the Phoenix Suns during their second-round matchup of the NBA Playoffs, look for Murray to give his newest New Balances even more spins in the near future.