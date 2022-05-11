How Undervalued is Jalen Brunson’s Contract?

Brunson has been one of the keys to the Mavs’ playoff run and his compensation has not come close to matching his value.

Jalen Brunson stepped into the empty shoes of Luka Doncic and proved his worth to the Dallas Mavericks early in the NBA Playoffs. In the first round against the Utah Jazz, the backup point guard averaged 27.8 points per game, leading all players in the series. Now that Luka has returned, Brunson additionally proved that he could play alongside the superstar in extended minutes and assist with spreading the floor and attacking the rim.

Like Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, their respective franchises witnessed their point guard’s worth in real-time in the absence of a superstar player. But for now, let’s find out how valuable Brunson’s contract is, compared to the rest of the point guards in the NBA.

Jalen Brunson Salary & Contract Details

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Age: 25

Active contract length: 4 years

Total value: $6,112,770

Average annual value(AAV): $1,528,193

2021-22 salary: $1,528,193

Free Agency: 2022 (unrestricted)

Where Does Brunson’s Salary Rank Among NBA Point Guards?

Highest-paid NBA PG in 2021-22 (Total $) 1. Stephen Curry (GSW): $45.8M

2. John Wall (HOU): $44.3M

3. Russell Westbrook (LAL): $44.2M

4. Damian Lillard (POR): $39.3M

5. Kyrie Irving (BKN): $35.3M

6. Chris Paul (PHO): $30.8M

7. D’Angelo Russell (MIN): $30M

8. Jamal Murray (DEN): $29.5M

9. De’Aron Fox (SAC): $28.1M

10. Kyle Lowry (MIA): $26.9M

…

71. Jalen Brunson (DAL):$1.8M Highest-paid NBA PG in 2021-22 (AAV) 1. Damian Lillard (POR): $44M

2. John Wall (HOU): $42.8M

3. Russell Westbrook (LAL): $41.4M

4. Stephen Curry (GSW): $40.2M

5. Ben Simmons (BKN): $35.4M

6. Kyrie Irving (BKN): $34.1M

7. De’Aaron Fox (SAC): $32.6M

8. Jamal Murray (DEN): $31.7M

9. Chris Paul (PHX): $30M

10. D’Angelo Russell (MIN): $29.3M

…

77. Jalen Brunson (DAL): $1.5M

Jalen Brunson Stats & Accolades

Regular season averages (71 games) Points per game: 16.3

Rebounds per game: 3.9

Assists per game: 4.8

Steals per game: 0.8 FG percentage: 50.2%

3 Point percentage: 37.3%

FT percentage: 84.0% Postseason averages (11 games) Points per game: 23.3

Rebounds per game: 4.8

Assists per game: 3.7

Steals per game: 0.8 FG percentage: 45.9%

3-point percentage: 32.6%

FT percentage: 83.1%

Backup Point Guard Points Per Game and Salaries in the Playoffs

Backup PG Points Per Game (Playoffs) Jalen Brunson (DAL): 23.3 Tyus Jones (MEM): 8.2 Gabe Vincent (MIA): 6.8 Gary Payton III (GSW): 6.1 Cameron Payne (PHX): 4.9 Payton Pritchard (BOS): 4.4 Shake Milton (PHI): 3.6 Jevon Carter (MIL): 2.3 Backup PG Salaries 2021 (Total Cash) Tyus Jones (MEM): $8.3M Cameron Payne (PHX): $6.5M Payton Pritchard (BOS): $2.1M Gary Payton III (GSW): $1.9M Jalen Brunson (DAL): $1.8M Shake Milton (PHI): $1.8M Gabe Vincent (MIA): $1.6M Jevon Carter (MIL): $457,149

How Much Did Jalen Brunson Make Per Bucket This Post Season?

Brunson has been highly productive, scoring 256 total points this postseason. With a salary of $1.8 million, he has earned $7,031 per bucket .

. In this postseason, Doncic is the leading scorer by average with his 30.8 PPG. With a salary of $10 million, Luka would earn $40,485 each time he scores in the playoffs if he were being paid on postseason performance alone.

Is Jalen Brunson Underpaid?

The statistics speak for themselves when it comes to Brunson. In short, he’s exceptionally underpaid for the way he’s currently hooping.

He’s outscoring every backup point guard in the postseason by a wide margin. Furthermore, he’s outscoring starting guards such as Maxey, Jordan Poole, James Harden, and Marcus Smart. Those players have been praised for their postseason heroics, so it’s time to add Brunson into the conversation.

At the end of the year, Brunson will become a free agent, and right now, he’s the best value guard on the market. Sure, Russell Westbrook, Kyrie Irving, and John Wall will all be available, but a considerable price comes with those names. Brunson is proving that when he can get more minutes, he’s a scoring machine that costs a fraction of the price.

His current value makes him the 22nd-most expensive point guard in the league. If he can increase his offensive production steadily, his current playoff form should be all the leverage needed to score a big bag this offseason.