How Undervalued is Tyrese Maxey’s Contract?

Tyrese Maxey has surpassed expectations, replacing Ben Simmons at age 21 and proving that he’s underpaid with his current contract.

The Philadelphia 76ers have come to rely heavily on Tyrese Maxey in Ben Simmons’ absence. The second-year guard is surging as a young phenom for the team, and his role has grown in importance playing alongside James Harden.

Maxey has already proven that he can thrive in a starting role for the club with a small sample size. As he continues to evolve, let’s look at how much value Maxey brings to the team from a contract standpoint compared to other point guards in the NBA.

Tyrese Maxey Salary & Contract Details

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Age: 21

Active contract length: 4 years

Total value: $12,152,560

Average annual value(AAV): $3,038,140

2021-22 salary: $2,478,840

Where Does Maxey’s Salary Rank Among NBA Point Guards?

Highest-paid NBA PG in 2021-22 (Total $) 1. Stephen Curry (GSW): $45.8M

2. John Wall (HOU): $44.3M

3. Russell Westbrook (LAL): $44.2M

4. Damian Lillard (POR): $39.3M

5. Kyrie Irving (BKN): $35.3M

6. Chris Paul (PHO): $30.8M

7. D’Angelo Russell (MIN): $30M

8. Jamal Murray (DEN): $29.5M

9. De’Aron Fox (SAC): $28.1M

10. Kyle Lowry (MIA): $26.9M

…

57. Tyrese Maxey (PHI):$2.6M Highest-paid NBA PG in 2021-22 (AAV) 1. Damian Lillard (POR): $44M

2. John Wall (HOU): $42.8M

3. Russell Westbrook (LAL): $41.4M

4. Stephen Curry (GSW): $40.2M

5. Ben Simmons (BKN): $35.4M

6. Kyrie Irving (BKN): $34.1M

7. De’Aaron Fox (SAC): $32.6M

8. Jamal Murray (DEN): $31.7M

9. Chris Paul (PHX): $30M

10. D’Angelo Russell (MIN): $29.3M

…

59. Tyrese Maxey (PHI): $3M

Tyrese Maxey Stats & Accolades

Regular season averages (75 games)

Points per game: 17.5

Rebounds per game:3.2

Assists per game: 4.3

Steals per game: 0.7

FG percentage: 48.5%

3 Point percentage: 42.7%

FT percentage: 86.6%

Postseason averages (through 7 games)

Points per game: 21.0

Rebounds per game: 4.0

Assists per game: 4.4

Steals per game: 0.6

FG percentage: 49.5%

3-point percentage: 37.2%

FT percentage: 96.2%

How Much Did Tyrese Maxey Make Per Bucket This Season?

Maxey was highly productive on offense this season in Simmons’ absence, scoring 17.5 points per game. With a salary of $2.6 million, Maxey earned $1,983 per point.

The league leader for points per game in the NBA was Maxey’s teammate and MVP candidate Joel Embiid. Embiid scored 30.6 points per game. With a salary of $35.1 million, Embiid earned a staggering $16,883 per point.

Is Tyrese Maxey Underpaid?

This season, Maxey proved that he could step into the starting point guard role and provide the Sixers with a much-needed ball-handler and scorer. Being able to play alongside Harden both on and off the ball became an integral component of the Sixers earning the 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, making him valuable and vastly underpaid.

The players who made nearly the same as Maxey this season are Avery Bradley and Ty Jerome of the Oklahoma City Thunder. They averaged 6.4 points and 7.1 points, respectively, with Maxey doubling their output in the regular season and playoffs.

On top of Maxey’s outstanding play, he has youth at his side at 21 years old. If he can steadily improve his game, he could be one of the best scoring guards in the NBA and his bank account will eventually reflect that.