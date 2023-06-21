The all-new video series premieres with the breakout star of Apple TV+’s Swagger as he teams up with Boardroom’s Gabe Oshin for a high-stakes interview. Will he get the job?

Ever wonder how your favorite actor, entertainer, or athlete built the resumé that got them on their industry’s biggest stage? Boardroom’s newest show, “Now Hiring,” takes you behind the scenes of the interview process — but with a twist.

As we eagerly await the Season 2 premiere of Apple TV+ drama series Swagger, Boardroom caught up with the show’s star Isaiah Hill for the debut episode.

When the actor sat down with Boardroom’s Gabe Oshin, he found himself facing a series of questions about his career, skills, and aspirations. While the 19-year-old shows a lot of promise on-screen, on the court, and on the mic, will have what it takes to earn a roster spot with Boardroom?

Season 2 of Swagger premieres Friday, June 23 exclusively on Apple TV+. Click here to learn more about the show and get caught up on Season 1.