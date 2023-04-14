This article originally appeared at FanDuel

Get set for your main event at UFC Kansas City with a big Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.

Blessed is back! On Saturday in Kansas City, former UFC featherweight champion and future Hall of Famer Max Holloway returns to the octagon for a date with surging contender Arnold Allen.

Get ready for this much-anticipated 145-pound main event with our finest Holloway vs. Allen prediction, as well as the latest odds and betting insights from FanDuel.

Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen Fight Info, Date & Time

UFC on ESPN 44: Main Event Featherweight Bout

Max “Blessed” Holloway (23-7, 10 KOs) vs. Arnold “Almighty” Allen (19-1, 7 KOs)

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Fight Time: This fight concludes the main card, which begins at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Venue: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri

US TV and Streaming Coverage: ESPN, ESPN+

Allen vs. Holloway Odds & Prop Bets

All UFC Kansas City odds, lines, and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline:

Max Holloway : (-188)

: (-188) Arnold Allen: (+152)

Method of Victory:

Holloway by KO/TKO : (+250)

: (+250) Holloway by Points : (+180)

: (+180) Holloway by Submission : (+1400)

: (+1400) Allen by KO/TKO : (+600)

: (+600) Allen by Points : (+340)

: (+340) Allen by Submission: (+1100)

Holloway vs. Allen Prediction: UFC Kansas City

On paper, it doesn’t seem like Max Holloway has been that impressive lately — a 2-3 record in his last five fights has left something to be desired — but it’s worth noting that each loss came against Alexander Volkanovski, one of the best featherweights in UFC history. Being a former champion himself, Holloway has the experience to bounce back.

However, a victory will be a challenge for “Blessed” in Kansas City. Arnold Allen is currently on a 12-fight MMA winning streak, which includes a 10-0 resumé since making his UFC debut. Although he’s versatile, he’s won his last two fights by TKO, knocking out both Dan Hooker and Calvin Kattar.

As great as Allen has been, I like Holloway this weekend. For starters, Holloway averages nearly three more significant strikes per minute with better accuracy than his opponent. He also has the durability and defense to handle any finishing attempts by Allen, having never been KO’d in his career.

It’ll be a close fight that comes down to the wire, but Holloway’s experience at the top of the mountain gives him the edge.

MAX HOLLOWAY VS. ARNOLD ALLEN PREDICTION: Holloway to win

Arnold Allen vs. Max Hollway Best Bet

For the best bet, I have Max Holloway winning by points at +180. After all, Allen has never been finished in his career while Holloway has finished an opponent in seven straight fights. A longer bout suits the ex-featherweight champion anyway since Allen has never fought beyond the third round in his career.

With a ton of main event experience, back Holloway to do enough to get the judges on his side, resulting in a victory via points.

ALLEN VS. HOLLOWAY BEST BET: Max Holloway by Points (+180)

— Devon Platana