Highest-grossing Sports Movies of All Time

Which sports films can lay claim to the biggest bag? Boardroom breaks down the highest-grossing sports movies ever.

There’s just something about a great sports movie that hits you right in the feels.

How about when that scrappy Rudy accomplishes his dream of playing for Notre Dame, recording the sack, and being carried off the field by his teammates?

Or what about when the thought-to-be-injured Jerry Harris comes in for the final play of the state championship, running the Fake 23 Blast with a Backside George Reverse to perfection en route to a game-winning touchdown? Or how about when Rocky defeated the machine Ivan Drago on Christmas Day on his turf in Russia, thus ending the Cold War?

Each one of these moments — and countless others — have left an impression on us in a way that only sports films can, leading folks to watch their favorite flicks over and over and over again.

Which begs the question: Which sports movie is the highest-grossing of all time?

Well, thanks to the folks over at 24/7 Tempo, we know the answer. Using data from the film industry site The Numbers, the rankings were created based on inflation-adjusted worldwide ticket sales as of March 2023. This was done using historical ticket prices from the National Association of Theatre Owners.

So, which sports movie lays claim to the biggest bag of all time? Let’s break it down.

Top 10 Highest-grossing Sports Movies Ever

10. The Waterboy

Worldwide ticket sales, adjusted for inflation: $371.5 million

$371.5 million Release date: Nov. 6, 1998

Nov. 6, 1998 Notable stars/cameos: Adam Sandler, Lawrence Taylor, Bill Cowher, Lee Corso

9. The Blind Side

Worldwide ticket sales, adjusted for inflation: $373.4 million

$373.4 million Release date: Nov. 20, 2009

Nov. 20, 2009 Notable stars/cameos: Quinton Aaron, Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw, Nick Saban

8. Heaven Can Wait

Worldwide ticket sales, adjusted for inflation: $386.8 million

$386.8 million Release date: June 28, 1978

June 28, 1978 Notable stars/cameos: Warren Beatty, Elaine May, Harry Segall, Robert Towne

7. Rocky III

Worldwide ticket sales, adjusted for inflation: $389.6 million

$389.6 million Release date: May 28, 1982

May 28, 1982 Notable stars/cameos: Sylvester Stallone, Mr. T, Carl Weathers, Hulk Hogan

6. The Karate Kid

Worldwide ticket sales, adjusted for inflation: $408.4 million

$408.4 million Release date: June 22, 1984

June 22, 1984 Notable stars/cameos: Ralph Macchio, Pat Morita, William Zabka

5. Space Jam

Worldwide ticket sales, adjusted for inflation: $518.5 million

$518.5 million Release date: Nov. 10, 1996

Nov. 10, 1996 Notable stars/cameos: Michael Jordan, Bill Murray, Charles Barkley, Steve Kerr, Muggsy Bogues

4. Jerry Maguire

Worldwide ticket sales, adjusted for inflation: $518.5 million

$518.5 million Release date: Nov. 10, 1996

Nov. 10, 1996 Notable stars/cameos: Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr., Renée Zellweger

3. Rocky II

Worldwide ticket sales, adjusted for inflation: $742.4 million

$742.4 million Release date: June 15, 1979

June 15, 1979 Notable stars/cameos: Sylvester Stallone, Carl Weathers, Burgess Meredith

2. Rocky IV

Worldwide ticket sales, adjusted for inflation: $775.0 million

$775.0 million Release date: Nov. 27, 1985

Nov. 27, 1985 Notable stars/cameos: Sylvester Stallone, Carl Weathers, Dolph Lundgren

1. Rocky