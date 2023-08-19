In the wide world of rappers turned actors, who are the most successful of all on the silver screen? Boardroom has the full rundown.
In 1983, Charlie Ahearn’s Wild Style became what is now widely regarded as the first feature film of the hip-hop era. Featuring the likes of Fab 5 Freddy, Grandmaster Flash, and the Cold Crush Brothers, it was far from a box office hit but nevertheless marks a key moment in the mainstream acceptance of rap music and culture.
In the 40 years since, hip-hop figures have gone on not just to write, direct, and star in major Hollywood films, but several of them have achieved all-time icon status with billion in box office dollars to their name.
So, of all the rappers turned actors who went on to achieve silver-screen success, who sits alone at the top of the heap?
From the Fresh Prince and Marky Mark to Queen Latifah, Ice Cube, and Common, let’s roll through the highest-grossing rappers of all time at the Hollywood box office.
Highest-grossing Rappers Turned Actors: Total Box Office Gross
All box office figures via The Numbers.
|NAME
|LEAD ACTOR
|SUPPORTING
|TOTAL
|1. Will Smith
|$6.57B
|$2.96B
|$9.54B
|2. Mark Wahlberg
|$5.38B
|$1.42B
|$6.8B
|3. Ludacris
|N/A
|$6.56B
|$6.56B
|4. Queen Latifah
|$1.96B
|$2.96B
|$4.92B
|5. Donald Glover
|N/A
|$3.9B
|$3.9B
|6. Awkwafina
|$142.8M
|$3.05B
|$3.19B
|7. RZA
|$73.4M
|$3.41B
|$3.49B
|8. Common
|$93.7M
|$3.32B
|$3.41B
|9. Ice Cube
|$1.09B
|$961M
|$2.05B
|10. will.i.am
|N/A
|$1.95B
|$1.95B
Hollywood’s Highest-grossing Rappers: Lead Roles Only
|NAME
|TOTAL
|1. Will Smith
|$6.57B
|2. Mark Wahlberg
|$5.38B
|3. Queen Latifah
|$1.96B
|4. Ice Cube
|$1.09B
|5. Jaden Smith
|$910.6M
|6. Awkwafina
|$142.8M
|7. André 3000
|$120.9M
|8. Eminem
|$116.7M
|9. T.I.
|$91.7M
|10. Yasiin Bey (Mos Def)
|$65.6M
Read More:
The Most RIAA Diamond Albums & Singles in Hip-hop: Eminem, Drake, Cardi B & More
As we celebrate 50 years of hip-hop music, find out which rap artists & albums lead the way in earning Diamond status. …
Boardroom & ChatGPT Expand the WNBA, Part 1: Selecting the Cities
Tired of waiting for the WNBA to announce its expansion plans? Us too. So, Boardroom guided ChatGPT through a complete expansion exercise, starting with selecting home cities. There’s no hotter topic off the court…