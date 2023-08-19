In the wide world of rappers turned actors, who are the most successful of all on the silver screen? Boardroom has the full rundown.

In 1983, Charlie Ahearn’s Wild Style became what is now widely regarded as the first feature film of the hip-hop era. Featuring the likes of Fab 5 Freddy, Grandmaster Flash, and the Cold Crush Brothers, it was far from a box office hit but nevertheless marks a key moment in the mainstream acceptance of rap music and culture.

In the 40 years since, hip-hop figures have gone on not just to write, direct, and star in major Hollywood films, but several of them have achieved all-time icon status with billion in box office dollars to their name.

So, of all the rappers turned actors who went on to achieve silver-screen success, who sits alone at the top of the heap?

From the Fresh Prince and Marky Mark to Queen Latifah, Ice Cube, and Common, let’s roll through the highest-grossing rappers of all time at the Hollywood box office.

Highest-grossing Rappers Turned Actors: Total Box Office Gross

All box office figures via The Numbers.

NAME LEAD ACTOR SUPPORTING TOTAL 1. Will Smith $6.57B $2.96B $9.54B 2. Mark Wahlberg $5.38B $1.42B $6.8B 3. Ludacris N/A $6.56B $6.56B 4. Queen Latifah $1.96B $2.96B $4.92B 5. Donald Glover N/A $3.9B $3.9B 6. Awkwafina $142.8M $3.05B $3.19B 7. RZA $73.4M $3.41B $3.49B 8. Common $93.7M $3.32B $3.41B 9. Ice Cube $1.09B $961M $2.05B 10. will.i.am N/A $1.95B $1.95B

Hollywood’s Highest-grossing Rappers: Lead Roles Only