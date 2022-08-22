André 3000: Star of Supreme’s Fall/Winter 2022 Collection

Appearing in a box logo shirt beneath his go-to essentials, one half of Outkast adds anticipation to the streetwear label’s Fall/Winter ’22 collection while lighting a fire for a photo tee.

Over the weekend, the Tremaine Emory era at Supreme got its biggest jolt of energy yet.

Across the internet, photos and video of rapper and all-around style icon André 3000 sporting a box logo shirt spread like wildfire. Adorned in an army fatigue jacket and striped overalls, both staples of 3 Stacks’ everyday attire for almost a decade now, the white Supreme tee rest under in brand-new fashion, bursting through with the same primary positioning.

Shot by Deana Lawson — the photographer famous for Blood Orange’s Freetown Sound album cover, amongst other acclaimed work — the unexpected but perfect pairing plays to Supreme’s ideals of convergence culture and ‘if you know, you know’ taste. It also doubles down on Emory’s ethos of music, emotion, and amplifying both Black art and experience.

Even in a year that saw the brand release a $16,000 porcelain mirror with Slick Rick, the 3 Stacks photoshoot stands as Supreme’s most viral moment thus far. Aside from the sighting of the seldom-seen Outkast MC, it positions the possibility of a photo tee release in the future.

Famously, Supreme has captured portraits of many iconic artist over the years, often through the lens of Terry Richardson, to spotlight campaigns and print on t-shirts.

Amongst the brand’s laundry list of coveted items, tees baring the likes of Raekwon, Morrissey, Mike Tyson, and others wearing the infamous logo fetch considerable coin in the collectible space and are amongst the most memorable short sleeve shirts spanning brands, eras, and genres.

More than that, the André 3000 photoshoot provided the warning shot and attention-grabber for Supreme’s deep Fall/Winter 2022 collection. As temperatures cool and leather weather ensues, the coming months will see plenty of Thursdays filled with hoodies, jackets, and coats created by the box logo brand both in-house and with famous collaborators.

As Hypebeast notes, the first drop from the Supreme FW2022 collection will release in-store and online at Supreme on Aug. 25th. While neither Dre nor a box logo shirt appear in the previewed offerings, the entire lineup is modeled by Supreme’s current skate roster, with Pillsbury, CHM, and Mitchell & Ness collaborations all making appearances.