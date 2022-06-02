Jordan-backed HEIR Launches Lonzo Ball NFTs

Michael and Jeffrey Jordan’s HEIR launched a Lonzo Ball NFT collection designed by famous streetwear designer Don C.

HEIR Inc., a Web3 community platform created by Michael Jordan and his son Jeffrey, launched its first athlete membership NFT on Tuesday with Chicago Bulls guard and HEIR investor Lonzo Ball .

The collection will feature 4,200 generative art NFTs created by popular streetwear designer Don C, a Chicago native well known for his collaborations with Kanye West and others. Those who purchase Ball’s membership NFT will also receive insider access and utility like co-created content with athletes like Lonzo, along with other virtual and IRL products and experiences.



“HEIR is evolving and elevating the fan experience by offering an innovative athlete engagement platform through a unique membership model,” Ball said. “I’m excited to partner with HEIR as we work together to digitize the transition from fans to owners, empower first-person athlete storytelling, and provide athletes with a digital platform to build and monetize their brands on the blockchain.”

The NFT collection drops on June 7 through a mint on Magic Eden’s Launchpad via the Solana blockchain.

“Lonzo’s membership NFT is all about paying homage to our shared love of basketball, our connection to the Windy City, and approach for constant innovation,” Don C said. “Our goal is to reach the next generation of fans as HEIR introduces them into Web3, so we wanted to make something that would resonate and be truly unique.”

HEIR dropped its first collection called 6 Rings in March — 10,010 snarling bulls in black, gold, silver, red, and white to signify MJ’s Chicago squad.



“As an early HEIR investor and one of the most compelling personalities in basketball, Lonzo is the perfect partner to headline our first Athlete Membership NFT launch,” Jeffrey Jordan said. “Together, we will create priceless experiences for our HEIR family as we transform sports fans to owners on the blockchain. On HEIR, NFT owners are considered more than just community members as we value them as a part of our family. We’re proud to be the leading digital platform that onboards new users into the virtual era of Web3.”