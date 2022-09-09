Josh Allen, Russell Wilson Top NFL Jersey Sales List

The Buffalo Bills kicked off their regular season with a W last night guided by QB Josh Allen‘s three touchdowns in the air and one on the ground. After a breakout season, Fanatics revealed that Allen also won the jersey battle. He tops the list with highest number of overall sales. Russell Wilson‘s Denver Broncos jersey is the most popular in the NFL by state. Wilson’s jersey led the way in seven states, including Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, and Alaska. As the official NFL apparel company, players get a royalty for each jersey sold.

Dabo Swinney Inks New $115 Million Deal With Clemson

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney signed a 10-year, $115 million contract, the most expensive college coaching contract by total value. Swinney will earn $10.5 million this upcoming season — second only to Alabama’s head coach Nick Saban, who signed a deal in August that’ll pay him $10.7 million in the 2022 season. Swinney, 52, is entering his 15th year with Clemson, where he’s won two national championships and seven ACC titles.

NFL, Cowboys Dominate Forbes’ Most Valuable Teams List

Per Forbes, the Dallas Cowboys are the world’s most valuable team at $8 billion, continuing the NFL’s dominance in this space. Thirty of the 32 teams finished within the top 50, marking the first time they’ve had 30 teams placed since 2014. Rounding out the top five were the New England Patriots ($6.4 billion), Los Angeles Rams ($6.2 billion), and the New York Yankees and New York Giants, each valued at $6 billion.

Ja’Marr Chase Signs with BioSteel Sports Drink

BioSteel Sports Drink recently became the official drink of the NHL. The company continues to expand its athlete roster by signing Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase. Chase joins Patrick Mahomes, Ezekiel Elliott, and Jalen Ramsey to round out the premium ingredient, zero sugar sports drink’s NFL roster.

Von Miller Sounds off in New Podcast

Von Miller made his debut in Buffalo last night, and the Bills linebacker undoubtedly has something to say. Miller will have his own space to do so. He announced that he is teaming up with Bleacher Report to launch “The Voncast.” The show will feature interviews with some of the NFL‘s biggest names and some of the eight-time Pro Bowler’s closest friends. Baltimore Ravens star defensive end Calais Campbell will star in the premiere episode arriving Tuesday, Sept. 13.

FanDuel and WNBA Extend Partnership

The WNBA finals are set. As the Sun set to take on the Aces, the league announced an extension of one of its central relationships. The W and FanDuel revealed a multiyear extension, making FanDuel an official sportsbook partner for the league. Starting next season, WNBA pages across its digital channels will feature FanDuel betting odds. FanDuel will also continue as a daily fantasy partner.

Henrik Lundqvist Takes on Biz Ops Job With Rangers

Former New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist is joining MSG Sports and MSG Sports Entertainment for a role in Business Operations. In a statement, the Rangers announced that Lundqvist would help with partner and sponsorship endeavors, content development, and growing and strengthening connections with Rangers alums, among other roles. Lundqvist played with the Rangers from 2005 to 2020 and is the all-time franchise leader in wins, appearances, and shutouts.

NFL’s Kelce Brothers Team Up in New Podcast

NFL brothers Jason & Travis Kelce have teamed up for New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce. Wave Sports and Entertainment will produce the podcast. The show will cover NFL news and rumors, sports news headlines, exclusive NFL season insights, and more. Episodes will be available on YouTube and across all popular podcast platforms.