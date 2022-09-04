Lil Durk Drives into GTA with Custom RP Server

Lil Durk is the most recent rapper to get into gaming. The Chicago rapper revealed that he is launching an RP server with GTA Online. To make the announcement, Lil Durk called in some of his famous friends, including FaZe ZooMaa and FaZe Blaze. The server will also feature settings and scenes from his hometown and LA. He’ll also use it as an opportunity to feature up-and-coming artists on the game’s soundtrack.

LG Debuts Revolutionary Sneaker Storage Solution

Looking to keep your kicks fresh? LG has you covered with its new Styler ShoeCase. The stackable blocks enable you to put your favorite pairs on display while keeping them safe. The revolutionary new storage technology blocks out UV light and keeps sneakers smelling great. LG plans to partner with “various lifestyle brands” as it rolls out the new product.

‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Draws 25M Viewers

The legacy of J.R.R. Tolkein remains fully in tact. Amazon reported that 25 million viewers queued up the new show Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on the first day it was available, setting a new record for the streaming service. This is good news for the show’s producers, which spent $465 million on its creation – making it the most expensive show in history. The program is based on the appendices of the legendary book series.

Kevin Durant Teams up with Top Producers for Special KD15 Release

“Just like these artists got basketball courts in their house, I’ve got a studio in mine,” Kevin Durant told Boardroom earlier this week. Now, the NBA star is teaming up with three of his favorite producers to give the most recent edition of his signature shoe an upgrade. The KD15 “Producer Pack” will feature updated designs created in partnership with Boi-1da, Cardo, & 9th Wonder. The three versions will be released over the next month on the Nike website.

Evander Holyfield Puts Gloves from Unforgettable Tyson Fight up for Sale

In 1997, boxing fans looked on in disbelief as Mike Tyson bit off a portion of Evander Holyfield‘s ear in their now legendary brawl. In the years that have passed, Tyson has owned the alarming moment, even selling ear-themed edibles with his cannabis company. Now, it’s Holyfield who is looking to cash in. The former fighter is putting the gloves from the unforgettable evening up for auction at Lelands. The starting bid is $10,000 and the auction will run through Sept. 18.