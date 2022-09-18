Canelo Alvarez Rounds Out Trifecta of GGG Fights with Win

The year’s most anticipated fight didn’t let down boxing fans. In front of a huge crowd in Vegas, which included NBA Champions Steph Curry and Juan Toscano-Anderson, Canelo Alvarez took out Gennadiy Golovkin in a unanimous win. After years of stark rivalry and a series of fights that ended in controversy, the two embraced in mutual respect at the end of the match. Triple G was overheard saying, “Thank you so much, my friend. Thank you for everything. We give the fans three good fights.”

Kanye West Signals Donda Sports Expansion with New Trademarks

Kanye West has had quite the week. The rapper and entrepreneur parted ways with Gap, two years into a 10-year contract. Additionally, a Rolling Stone profile went behind the scenes of West’s controversial new school, as he revealed in an interview that he hasn’t “read any book.” Now, according to TMZ, West is looking to expand his Donda Sports enterprise to include merchandise. Recent trademarks highlight filings for both Donda Sports that would cover a wide range of apparel items. Ye filed a separate trademark for Dove Sports, which would cover a number of educational products, including camps, classes, and seminars.

App State Caps “College Gameday” Debut with Hail Mary Win

It’s been quite a few weeks for Appalachian State football. They kicked off the season with a 61-63 loss to UNC, but turned things around by stunning No. 6 Texas A&M. The surprise win summoned ESPN‘s College Gameday to Boone, NC for the first time in history as the team prepared to take on Troy. As the school promised to give out scholarships for the best pre-game signs, the team looked to keep its luck alive. It did not disappoint. Quarterback Chase Brice linked with Christan Horn for a 53-yard Hail Mary as the clock expired to beat Troy 32-28.

Logan Paul Will Face Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel

Logan Paul is stepping up his WWE career. The YouTuber-turned-combat-fighter will face Roman Reigns at the WWE Crown Jewel event, which will take place in Saudi Arabia. Paul had made his desire to face Reigns known on WWE’s popular Smackdown. Triple H confirmed the fight the very next day. The matchup is scheduled to go down on Nov. 5.

Cousin Sal Brings His Bets to the Omaha Network

Jimmy Kimmel and Bill Simmons long-time collaborator Sal Iacono is known for his big bets. Cousin Sal and his Mush Media are teaming up with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions. The new series of programming will feature all seven of Mush Media’s shows, including Iacono’s popular Against All Odds. Omaha Productions expanded into podcasts earlier this summer and has acquired an impressive lineup of talent, which includes Vince Carter and ESPN’s Mina Kimes.