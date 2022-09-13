Zendaya Makes History with Two Emmy Evening

Zendaya is in a league of her own. The 2022 Emmy awards confirmed the notion as the 26-year-old Euphoria star became the youngest actress to win two Emmys and the first Black woman to win the Emmy for lead actress in a drama series two times. Fueled by “Euphoria,” “Succession,” and “White Lotus,” HBO was the biggest winner on TV’s biggest night. Lizzo also walked away a winner for her hit Amazon show “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” which beat out “Rupaul’s Drag Race” for the best reality show title.

Lamar Jackson Trademarks Entertainment House

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson may be unsure about his football future, but he’s taking steps to build his hustle off the field. Jackson filed a trademark application for “Lamar Jackson Entertainment.” Under the banner, the former NFL MVP paves the way for a film and music production studio. Jackson currently has 11 trademarks pending with brands that will feature clothing, footwear, athletic bags, books, restaurant service, and more.

Ubisoft, Netflix Develop Mobile Games in New Partnership

After years of subtle movement, Netflix is diving head first into the gaming world. The streaming powerhouse has partnered with game development company Ubisoft to create a trio of mobile offerings. Titles include “Assassin’s Creed,” “Valiant Hearts,” and “Mighty Quest” franchises, all of which will be available to play free of charge for Netflix subscribers. The streaming platform views venturing into the gaming world through a similar lens towards its expansion into original films, animation, and unscripted TV,

Kanye West Announces Intentions to Leave Adidas and Gap

Kanye West has made his intentions clear. He wants to be free of the creative constraints of big company partners and is tired of feeling disappointed by the myriad ways he perceives being slighted by their practices. The rapper and fashion mogul told Bloomberg on Monday that he plans on leaving shoemaker Adidas and clothing retailer Gap once his contracts expire. Ye indicated that he plans on doing it on his own. “It’s fine. I made the company money. The companies made me money… Now it’s time for Ye to make the new industry.” Of course, West couldn’t hold back from jabbing at both. “They my new baby mamas,” said Ye. “I guess we’re just going to have to co-parent those 350s.”

Stephen Curry Graces Rolling Stone Cover

Stephen Curry continues to rack up achievements on and off the court. The reigning NBA Champion and Finals MVP graces the cover of the October issue of Rolling Stone, marking the first time an athlete appeared on the cover since Kevin Durant in 2016. Curry joins an elite list of athletes to secure the honor that includes Muhammad Ali, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaq, Dennis Rodman, The Rock, and Dez Bryant.

Lil Nas X Goes Global as Newest Coach Ambassador

Lil Nas X is moving from the old town road to the runway. Coach tapped the rapper as its newest global ambassador, making the announcement during New York Fashion Week. The 23-year-old Grammy winner took to the runway with a nod to early 2000s trends, decked in a black leather vest, matching Coach shorts, and pink jelly sandals. This isn’t his first foray into fashion. Last month, Lil Nas X announced a partnership with YSL Beauty.

Adam Sandler Plots 15 City Comedy Tour

It’s been four years since Adam Sandler last took his comedy and music on the road. The “Hustle” creator is set to embark on a 15-date tour featuring an unnamed “surprise guest.” Kicking off Oct. 21 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, the performance will feature completely new material from Sandler.

Dak Prescott Out 6-8 Weeks With Thumb Injury

Week 1 was about as bad as it could get for the Dallas Cowboys. Amid a 19-3 loss vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football, two-time Pro Bowl QB Dak Prescott underwent surgery on his fractured right thumb and will miss 6-8 weeks. Prescott, 29, signed a four-year, $160 million contract with Dallas in March 2021. Since 2020, the Cowboys are 5-7 when Prescott doesn’t play. Now, The Boys will turn to backup Cooper Rush, who won the lone start of his career against the Vikings in October 2021.

