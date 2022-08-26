The young rapper and singer’s pact with the high fashion house’s luxury beauty brand is the latest stop in an already-iconoclastic career.

Whether you’re looking through the lens of music or style, Lil Nas X is a 1-of-1. His aesthetic is as authentic as it is unapologetic, and it’s with that particular poise that he arrives to take on his newest project: US ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent’s YSL Beauté brand.

“It’s been a lot of fun working on this campaign with YSL Beauté,” he said on the heels of the news. “They’re such an iconic brand, and I’m happy to be a part of something so unique and groundbreaking in the beauty world. Shout out to YSL for embracing me and my campness and for inspiring change for the next generation of beauty.”

The 23-year-old rapper and singer first confirmed the new role in an exclusive conversation with Complex.

The deal will feature the 23-year-old two-time Grammy Award winner as the face of branded campaigns across several platforms, including both digital and out-of-home advertising.

And given that YSL Beauté President Stephan Bezy describes the brand as having “in its genes notions of youth, scandal, and freedom,” it’s hard to conceive of a partner representing a more natural fit than the iconoclastic Montero.

As YSL Beauté US General Manager Laetitia Raoust said on the occasion:

“Lil Nas X embodies YSL Beauté’s vision for the future of the beauty industry: boundary-breaking, unique, unapologetic, bold. The synergies between the brand and Lil Nas X’s unwavering passion for individuality are the inspiration behind this partnership with the hope it empowers the next generation of beauty.”