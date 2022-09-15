Patagonia Founder Yvon Chouinard Donates Company to Combat Climate Change

Patagonia has always been dedicated to making a difference. The climate-conscious outdoor brand encourages an earth-forward lifestyle alongside its classic puffy coat silhouettes and has routinely donated a large portion of its $100 million in annual profits to climate organizations. Now, as its owner Yvon Chouinard considers his next move, more than 50 years after founding the company, he is taking an unlikely step. Rather than selling or going public, Chouinard transferred ownership of the company to the trust and nonprofit organization that the company established to house those donations. In giving away the company, Chouinard hopes to challenge the standards of capitalism and that the “maximum amount of money” will go to people who are “actively working on saving the planet.”

Tyler, the Creator Reveals GOLF Le Fleur Sunglasses

Tyler, The Creator loves fashion accessories so much that he previously purchased a pair of irregular sunglasses straight off a fan’s face. Furthering demonstrating his love for eyewear, the rapper and fashion icon teased a line of his own through his GOLF LE FLEUR accessories brand. Labeled as the SUNSEEKER and BEL-AIR, both pairs of glasses feature a rectangular shape made of acetate and retail for $250.

Minor League Baseball Players Officially Recognized As Part of MLBPA

Better late than never: minor league players finally received Major League Players Association union-authorized cards, which an arbitrator validated. The moves comes following the league’s recognition of the MLBPA as the bargaining representative for the minor leaguers in their quest for fair pay. As a result, the MLBPA will drive negotiations for minor league baseball’s first-ever collective bargaining agreement.

Derek Jeter’s Trading Card Company Covers All Bases

Arena Club and Derek Jeter are bridging the gap between the physical and digital sports worlds. Alongside co-Founder and CEO, Brian Lee, Jeter paired with the platform to create a digital showroom where users can buy, sell, trade, and display their cards. “I am proud to be part of the team at Arena Club and to work closely with Brian to bring this innovative platform to life,” Derek Jeter said in a statement. “We recognize a real need in the grading industry for clarity, speed, and trust, and Brian has put together a team committed to providing that to the marketplace.”

Earlier this month, Boardroom’s Russell Steinberg caught up with The Captain to discuss the endeavor.

NBA, Players React to Sarver Suspension

Earlier this week, the NBA delivered a decision following an independent investigation into workplace misconduct that centered around Phoenix Suns and Mercury governor, Robert Sarver. The inquiry resulted from a 2021 report from ESPN’s Baxter Holmes that found repeated instances of workplace abuse and harassment driven by racism and misogyny. As a result of the investigation, the NBA suspended Sarver from basketball operations for one year and assigned a $10 million fine. NBA commissioner Adam Silver held a press conference, during which he indicated that he “doesn’t have the right” to take away Sarver’s ownership stakes in the franchises. Elsewhere, LeBron James, Chris Paul, and more criticized the decision, noting that it did not go far enough to protect the players and employees of the teams.

Boardroom’s Sam Dunn answers all of your questions about the case.

Amazon Studios, Macro Film Studios Join Forces in Film Deal

Amazon Studios and Macro Film Studios have joined forces in a multiyear film deal. With the new agreement, Amazon Studios gains priority to feature film projects Macro will develop, package, and produce for Prime Video. Charles D. King launched the multi-platform media company in 2015 to voice the perspectives of Black people and people of color in film and productions include Judas and the Black Messiah and Just Mercy.

Michael Jordan Toasts with New Luxury Edition Tequila

Michael Jordan is just as competitive in the spirits industry as he was on the hardwood. His Cincoro Tequila is now set to debut its fifth release, Cincoro Gold. The limited-edition bottle features a blend of the brand’s Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and rare Extra Añejo products, delivering a distinctive taste. Are you interested in trying the beverage? The 750-milliliter, gold-dripped bottle will cost $350 and will release a limited run of 4,000 cases in October.

Kenny Pickett Gets Ready for NFL Sundays with New Endorsement

Kenny Pickett may not have had to move far from Pitt, but the Steelers’ rookie quarterback had to take some major steps to prepare for the huge leap to the NFL. To prepare, Pickett is teaming with Ready, one of the fastest-growing sports nutrition brands in America. The company, which features fellow company ambassadors Aaron Donald and Giannis Antetokounmpo, announced the signing of Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett as an official Ready athlete. As part of the partnership, Pickett will serve as the face of Ready products and the brand’s sports drink on online and non-digital platforms.

Fan-Controlled Sports Is Coming to the Hardwood

The game of basketball is no stranger to innovation. In recent years, hoops fans have latched onto Ice Cube‘s BIG3 league, Tracy McGrady’s 1-on-1 OBL, and The Basketball Tournament, among many others. Now, Fan Controlled Sports and Entertainment is getting involved, introducing an unconventional 4-on-4 format in which fans will be able to make decisions as if they were the coach. The league is set to launch in Feb. 2023 and has former NBA star Baron Davis and former Executive Director of the NBPA Michele Roberts running point as strategic advisors.

Boardroom‘s Randall Williams has all the details on the upcoming league.

Amazon Prepares to Kickoff Next Chapter of Thursday Night Football

Go ahead and check your fantasy teams —Amazon’s next generation of Thursday Night Football kicks off tonight. In the anticipated matchup, the Chargers will be without five-time Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen, who suffered a hamstring injury in Los Angeles‘ Week 1 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite leaving the game in the first half, Allen led all Chargers’ receivers with 66 yards on four catches. Kansas City, meanwhile, will be without starting kicker Harrison Butker (ankle) as they celebrate 50 years at Arrowhead Stadium.

Don’t know how to watch on Amazon? Boardroom‘s Shlomo Sprung has you covered.