Devin Booker, Sabrina Ionescu Represent the Future with Autograph NFT Collection

Tom Brady’s Autograph is responsible for some of the biggest athlete-driven NFT collections to date. On Wednesday, the brand announced its newest offering, “The Future Is…” The collection features some of the biggest rising stars in sports, including Devin Booker, Sabrina Ionescu, Justin Herbert, Collin Morikawa, and Coco Gauff. Each athlete will drop three unique NFTs that will have enhanced utilities. WNBA star Ionescu will be the first to drop on May 10.

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ Jersey Nets $9.3M in Sotheby’s Auction

One collector outbid several others to snatch a piece of soccer history. Sotheby’s auctioned the jersey that the Argentinian soccer legend wore as he scored two goals, lifting his team over England 2-1. When discussing his performance, Maradona said that the goals were lifted “a little with the head of Maradona, a little with the hand of God.” While the name of the new owner has not yet been revealed, the final bid registered at $9.3 million, decimating the pre-existing record for a game-worn jersey that previously belonged to a Babe Ruth jersey that fetched $5.6 million in 2019.

Gucci Prepares to Accept Crypto at Select US Stores

There is now a new way to pay for your Gucci drip. The Italian fashion house confirmed that it will begin accepting cryptocurrency at select stores in the US beginning at the end of May. Shoppers at the New York, LA, Las Vegas, and Miami stores will have the option to use one of 10 crypto coins, including Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu.

Twitter Unveils Expanded WNBA Partnership

Twitter is all in on the WNBA, and the two commemorated their six-year ongoing relationship with a new level of commitment. In last night’s Twitter Upfronts event, the WNBA and Twitter announced a multi-year partnership extension that will include 12 live games and live audio Spaces for the first time. Spaces will occur regularly throughout the 2022 season hosted by Ari Chambers and Monica McNutt as well as during W events such as the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Starbucks Builds Buzz with NFT Collection

Soon, you’ll be able to get your coffee with a side of digital collectibles. Starbucks announced during its Q2 call that it will unroll a new NFT project in the coming months. The collection will be part of the caffeine company’s “Third Place” initiative, offering people a place to chill beyond work and home, which will now have virtual offerings.

Armando Bacot Heads to the ‘Outer Banks’

UNC is still reveling in its March Madness storm. Although the Tarheels met defeat against Kansas in the finals, the team outkicked expectations with its deep run. Now, one star player is turning the increased attention into a new opportunity. Armando Bacot took a break from actively recruiting transfers to Chapel Hill to guest star on Netflix’s hit show “Outer Banks.” Bacot shared a selfie from the set, confirming the appearance, which is expected to span a “few” episodes this season.

Spotify Seeks to Expand Gaming Presence with Roblox Collab

Book your ticket to “Spotify Island.” Spotify announced its official entrance into the Roblox universe, where it seeks to bring together fans and artists around a shared love for gaming. The collab is part of Spotify’s ongoing efforts to further affiliate itself with the gaming community. The platform will unlock a new host of opportunities for exclusive content. Plus, Spotify has paired with select artists, who will be able to sell their virtual merchandise.

Michaela Onyenwere Runs New York with Mobil 1

One basketball court in Midtown Manhattan just got a facelift courtesy of the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year. The New York Liberty’s Michaela Onyenwere teamed up with Mobil 1 and artist Andrea Bergart to overhaul a 43rd Street basketball court as part of the brand’s “Tune Up” initiative. Mobil 1’s past collabs included pairing with Channing Frye during 2022 NBA All-Star weekend to unveil a refurbished gym at the historic Merrick House in Cleveland and creating a Karl-Anthony Towns-designed court at the Sojourner Truth Academy in Minneapolis.

‘Tomb Raider’ Studios Sold for $300M

The gaming world experienced another major transaction this week, as Japanese gaming studios Square Enix sold the studio responsible for “Tomb Raider” and additional properties to Embracer for $300 million. As part of the deal, Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montréal, and Square Enix Montréal will join Embracer, and bring their design talent and games along with them. Industry insiders believe that the move signals Square Enix’s focus on the Japanese market and expansion into Web3.