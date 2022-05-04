WNBA x Twitter: Games & Spaces Highlight Expanded Partnership

The WNBA and Twitter announced a multi-year partnership extension that will include 12 live games and live audio Spaces for the first time.

As we approach the WNBA‘s 26th season opener, the league has announced a multi-year extension of its partnership with Twitter.

The sixth year of their partnership, announced during Twitter’s 2022 Digital Content NewFronts on Wednesday, includes 12 live games on Twitter beginning with Sylvia Fowles, Angel McCoughtry, and the Minnesota Lynx battling Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, and the Seattle Storm on opening night, May 6. The full Twitter schedule can be seen here:

For the first time, regularly hosted live audio Spaces on the @WNBA account. Spaces will occur regularly throughout the 2022 season hosted by Ari Chambers and Monica McNutt as well as during tentpole W events like the WNBA Commissioners Cup presented by Coinbase and during the offseason. New content franchises, in addition to regular polls, player interviews, and moments, are intended to bring fans closer to the league and the action.

“The Twitter timeline is where highlights hit first,” said TJ Adeshola, Twitter’s head of global content partnerships. “It’s the place people come to watch, debate and participate in the biggest moments across sports, news, gaming and entertainment every day and we’re so excited to announce an incredible line-up of new content opportunities.”

Additionally at the NewFronts, Twitter announced a deal with Fox Sports to provide live pregame shows and in-match previews for this fall’s men’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar and next year’s women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. OtherTwitter partnerships include deals with Conde Nast, Essense, E! News, and Revolt.

The WNBA season tips off on Friday with matchups including Candace Parker and the defending champion Chicago Sky hosting the Los Angeles Sparks, and the defending Western Conference champion Phoenix Mercury hosting A’Ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces.