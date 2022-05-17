Spike Lee-directed Spot Celebrates the Future of Nike

The Swoosh is celebrating its 50th anniversary in style. Throughout the runup to the Beaverton Brand’s May 1 launch, the company has acknowledged all of the ways that it has grown and influenced the world of sports, business, and culture through its first 50 years. Now, the company is looking forward. On Monday, it launched Seen It All, a short film directed by Spike Lee that has him also reprising his role of Mars Blackmon from the 1986 iconic film She’s Gotta Have It. The film “celebrat[es] the strength of Nike’s past and the promise of its future.” The Swoosh also committed to its future by signing its first-ever high school athletes with soccer sensations, Alyssa and Gisele Thompson.

Paramount Global Garners $2.6B Investment from Warren Buffett

When Warren Buffett makes a bet, the market tends to pay attention. Security filings by Berkshire Hathaway revealed that the Nebraska-based billionaire has made a $2.6 billion investment in Paramount Global throughout Q1, totaling 69 million shares. The brand’s Paramount+ and Tubi streaming services drew an uptick in subscribers amidst a crowded market. The news comes just days before Paramount’s upfronts are scheduled to take place in New York City.

Mike Tyson Returns to the Silver Screen with “Black Files”

Mike Tyson is ready to flex his acting chops once more, and to do so he’ll join Sean Penn in the upcoming film Black Files. It won’t be the Champ’s first foray into acting, as many will remember his epic cameo in The Hangover; however, the role in the dramatic thriller will be a shift. The script, based on a novel by Shannon Burke, centers around the action-packed lives of paramedics in New York City. Its anticipated release date is not yet known.

Dwyane Wade Predicts the Future with New Series

D Wade sees the future, and it is bright. On Tuesday, the future Hall of Famer will debut a new series in partnership with Bleacher Report that examines the future of the NBA and the WNBA. Wade will be joined by up-and-coming stars such as Obi Toppin, Tyrese Haliburton, and Napheesa Collier. In addition to discussing the game, the guests will also dive into the worlds of business, social media, and fashion – highlighting the multiple dimensions of being an athlete.

Jerome Bettis Walks the Stage for Notre Dame Degree

Jerome Bettis has one of the lengthiest resumes in football: All-Pro running back, Super Bowl Champion, and Football in America contributor. Now, he can also add “Notre Dame graduate” to that list. The Bus re-enrolled at Notre Dame in 2021, nearly 30 years after he exited early to enter the 1993 Draft. On Monday, he walked with his fellow graduates, collecting his bachelor’s degree in business.

Overtime Taps Daymond John as Newest Member of Board of Directors

Daymond John has a lifetime of business knowledge to share. On Tuesday, Overtime announced that John will join its board of directors and help the company as they seek to expand the ways in which it is engaging with fans and athletes alike. The board also includes Overtime’s cofounders Dan Porter and Zack Weiner, as well as Sapphire Sport partner Michael Spirito, and former Merrill Lynch exec Ken Miller.

Limewire 2.0 Links Up with Universal Music Group

Limewire is back – and, hopefully, the newest version won’t critically poison your hard drive. The peer-to-peer music sharing service announced that it had raised $10.4 million and would reenter the market as an NFT platform. Now, it has announced its first partnership with Universal Music Group, opening the door to working with its artist and creating Web3 projects in collaboration. UMG is committed to the emerging world of Web3, as it has signed the NFT project KINGSHIP and, just last week, announced the launch of a metaverse world.

NBC Picks Up “Young Rock” for Third Season

From acting to wrestling and his mountain of business deals, Dwayne Johnson always has a million projects cooking at the same time. On Monday, NBC announced that it is renewing Young Rock, which is based on his life. The show documents The Rock’s ascension, flashing between his childhood to his college years at The U and entry into the wild world of wrestling. The Rock stars on the show and serves as an executive producer.

New York Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin Enters Exclusive Partnership with Fanatics

The Rangers are on to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. With their victory over the Penguins, all eyes are on the Hurricanes. On Monday, the anchor of the Rangers’ defense, goalie Igor Shesterkin announced that he is joining Fanatics for an exclusive partnership. Fanatics will become the sole distributor of his officially licensed memorabilia, including pucks, sticks, jerseys, helmets, and photos.

Apollo Global Management Places $1.25B Bet on LigaMX

The global soccer market is booming. Private equity firm Apollo Global Management is wagering on the emerging popularity of LigaMX, as Sportico reports that it is placing a $1.25 billion investment in the league. In return, Apollo will take 20% of the international broadcasting profits, and would require the league to bundle its rights – as opposed to allowing each team to broker individually. Last year, Apollo purchased Yahoo Sports and a number of Verizon media brands for $5 billion, signaling an enhanced investment in sports and sports broadcasting.