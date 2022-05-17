Dwyane Wade & Bleacher Report Explore the Next 25

Dwyane Wade’s new digital series on Bleacher Report delves into what the next 25 years of the NBA and WNBA will look like.

Dwyane Wade is set to find out as part of a new six-episode digital series debuting Tuesday in the Bleacher Report app and on B/R’s YouTube page, called Next 25 Presented by Coinbase. The series will feature 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors, New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, WNBA superstar Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx, and other prominent guests on the most important topics to the players and professional basketball.

Photo from Bleacher Report

Discussions will center around how players will interact with fans through the media, how players will spend their money, how the WNBA will grow, up-and-coming fashion trends, and how the NBA will change over the coming quarter century as we near the conclusion of the league’s 75th anniversary season.

“Bleacher Report has always focused on the culture of sports, and we’re excited to share the meaningful perspectives of athletes and experts around media, tech, fashion and the game itself. As we celebrate the NBA’s 75th anniversary, we really wanted to take a look ahead and talk about what the league could look like over the next 25 years,” said Louise Chouinard, one of the lead producers on the series for Turner and Bleacher Report. “Next 25 hopes to be a time capsule that embraces the spirit of innovation we see every day in the NBA and WNBA.”

Wade has kept busy in his post-playing career, with a broadcasting and production deal with WarnerMedia that includes NBA and men’s NCAA Tournament work, series like TBS’ The Cube game show, an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz, and an NFT collection with Budweiser.