Daymond John Joins Overtime Board of Directors

Entrepreneur and Shark Tank star Daymond John joined Overtime‘s Board of Directors, the company announced Tuesday, joining co-founders Dan Porter and Zack Weiner, Sapphire Sport partner Michael Spirito, and former Credit Suisse and Merrill Lynch exec Ken Miller.

The trailblazing FUBU CEO and founder, Emmy Award-winner, author, investor, and public speaker will help shape the future of sports for the next generation of fans who consume Overtime content. That includes Overtime Elite, football league OT7 as part of a partnership with Cam Newton, and additional leagues to launch in the future.



“It is an honor to join the Overtime Board of Directors at this exciting time in the company’s quick ascendence as one of the leading sports brands in the world,” John said on the occasion. “Overtime continues to create disruptive sports IP, merchandise, and content for its massive audience and it’s exciting to be able to add my expertise as the company grows to new heights.”

Last year, Overtime announced an $80 million Series C funding round led by Sapphire Sport and Black Capital, with notable investors including Thirty Five Ventures, Bezos Expeditions, Drake, Alexis Ohanian, Morgan Stanley Counterpoint Global, Blackstone Strategic Partners, and more than 25 NBA players including Trae Young, Devin Booker, and Klay Thompson.



“Daymond is an industry leader and entrepreneur with a unique lens that will be invaluable to Overtime as we continue to grow our business in the tech, e-commerce, and IP space,” Dan Porter said in a company release. “We’re honored to welcome Daymond to our Board of Directors as we develop new ways for Overtime to engage with and entertain the next generation of athletes and fans.”

