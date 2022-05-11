Giannis Antetokounmpo Takes His Story to Silver Screen with ‘Rise’

Giannis and the Bucks are in the midst of a gritty playoff series with the Celtics, but the truth is, Antetokounmpo has been training his whole life for this. From the streets of Athens to hoisting the NBA championship trophy, the story of the Antetokounmpo brothers is nothing short of a fairy tale – and it’s getting the treatment it deserves. Rise, a film based on the real-life story of the brothers, is coming to Disney+ and set for a June 24 debut. Giannis serves as an executive producer on the project.

Doja Cat and Adele Drive Sony’s Massive $9.8B Year

Turns out an all-star roster of some of the biggest names in music drives huge numbers. That’s what Sony Music proved this week, as it reported out its numbers for the 12-month period ending on March 31. Led by the likes of Doja Cat, Adele, The Kid LAROI, and Harry Styles, Sony netted $9.8 billion in revenue. This included a 29% year-over-year increase. Streaming drove the productive year with a 37% increase overall as compared to the previous 12 months.

FLOW Survives Blustery Market with $725M Fundraise

The crypto market has had a wild week, with Bitcoin dropping to below $32,000 and Ethereum hovering around $2,400. After its release in January, the Flow coin fluctuated extensively, but investors see promise in the vision. Flow, the blockchain behind Dapper Labs and several other NFT collections, announced that it has completed a $725 million fundraise led by a16z, Greenfield One, and Digital Currency Group. With the funds, Flow plans to build an ecosystem fund, to expand the operational infrastructure of the company, and contribute to an innovative college scholarship program.

Tom Brady’s Monstrous Contract with FOX Worth Reported $375M

Tom Brady is staring down his 22nd season, but the GOAT already has his next gig lined up. The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported on Tuesday that FOX will reward Brady handsomely for his upcoming stint in the announcer’s booth. The contract is reportedly worth $375 million over 10 years, eclipsing the total compensation that Brady received in his two-plus decades in the league. Boardroom breaks down what this monumental deal looks like in the grand scheme of both broadcasting and elite athlete contracts.

EA and FIFA Head Their Separate Ways

An iconic pairing is bound for a divorce. EA Sports and FIFA are ending a licensing relationship that began in 1993 and netted over $20 billion in its tenure, as noted by The New York Times. However, EA isn’t giving up on its lucrative football franchise. In advance of next year’s Women’s World Cup, it will release its new franchise, to be known as EA Sports FC. The news comes months after rumors of the split emerged, as FIFA was demanding a $300 million annual licensing fee.

Dwyane Wade Gets Personal with New Budweiser Zero Collab

Dwyane Wade has no shortage of passion projects, but his most recent collaboration with Budweiser is personal. Budweiser Zero hit the market in 2020 as the brand’s first non-alcoholic and zero-sugar beverage, developed in partnership with Wade, who sourced inspiration from his own family’s struggles with alcohol. Now, they are expanding their reach with a new NFT collection curated and designed by Wade, which features membership utilities and a charitable integration. Boardroom caught up with Wade to discuss the details of his work with Budweiser.

Gucci and adidas Release Stunning Summer Lookbook

The temperatures are heating up, and Gucci and adidas are making sure your summer drip is nothing short of impeccable. The much-anticipated collaboration previewed its second drop with a vibrant lookbook featuring retro-inspired fits rooted in classic Gucci colorways and vintage prints. The Alessandro Michele designed and curated collection includes tracksuits, shorts, jumpsuits, bags, and more.

Diddy Launches New R&B Label, LOVE RECORDS

Diddy has made a career out of staying busy. The consummate multihyphenate is currently producing the weekend’s Billboard Music Awards, which are set to take place in Las Vegas this Sunday, May 15. The musical slate has a little something for everyone with a lineup that includes Burna Boy, Florence and the Machine, and Morgan Wallen. In the run-up to the event, Diddy has announced that he is launching a new R&B label called LOVE RECORDS, which will fall in the Motown Records universe. Diddy will launch the label’s first release this summer with his first album since 2006’s Press Play.

NBA Prepares for Abu Dhabi Tip-off

The NBA Playoffs are heating up, but some eyes are already on next season. The league is preparing for its first-ever foray into action in Abu Dhabi, where it will host two preseason games featuring the Bucks and the Hawks in October at the world-famous Etihad Arena. The games are part of the league’s efforts to grow the game internationally, and a specific partnership between the NBA and Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Transportation, which also includes youth basketball and NBA2K efforts.