Rob Walton Wins Bid for the Broncos at $4.65B, Sets American Record

After several months, it appears that the Denver Broncos finally have a new owner. On Monday night, reports emerged that there were four serious offers in consideration for the sale, and it appeared that Walmart heir Rob Walton was the frontrunner. On Tuesday, the team confirmed that it had entered a purchase and sale agreement with the Walton-backed group. Local reports revealed that the final figure for the sale was $4.65 billion, marking a new record for an American sports franchise.

Brad Pitt’s Formula 1 Film Finds a Home with Apple

Brad Pitt is no stranger to a passion project. For his next professional installment, the acclaimed actor is spearheading a film about Formula 1. And to ensure its authenticity, he’s tapped seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to help with its production. The yet-unnamed film found a home with Apple Original Films, which also produced this year’s Oscar darling CODA and logged the highest bid for the hotly pursued film. The film will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, who is fresh off the success of Top Gun: Maverick.

Cardi B Enchants with Newest Reebok Collection

Cardi B is back with her first Reebok collab in 2022. The Bronx darling followed up her “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime” with an Enchanted collection. She takes on the Reebok Classic Leather silhouette, offering her own styling. The shoe comes in three dreamy colorways, including Moonstone, Quartz Rose, and Glass Blue. In addition, the collection leans into a vibrant fuchsia with the Cardi B x Reebok Classic Leather V2 shoe and matching faux fur jacket. The new line drops on June 17 at Reebok and Foot Locker.

Duke Men’s Basketball Taps First GM with Rachel Baker

With Coach K’s retirement, Duke basketball is laying the foundation for its next chapter. Newly-appointed head coach Jon Scheyer tapped former Nike and NBA exec Rachel Baker to help its roster. In her broad range of responsibilities, Baker will help players wade the uncertain waters of name, image, and likeness.

Spencer Dinwiddie’s Social Token Platform Calaxy Raises $26M

The Dallas Mavericks may have come up short on their NBA title plans this season, but Spencer Dinwiddie is taking no time off this off-season. The guard has long been interested in the power and potential of Web3 and Defi, launching social token platform Calaxy last year. Now the company, which seeks to bring together creators and fans through video messaging, has successfully raised $26 million, led by BAR Foundation and Animoca Brands. The blockchain-based platform seeks to make the world of crypto more accessible to casuals. This is the company’s second successful round, having secured $7.5 million last year.

NFL Touches Down in Africa

The NFL will hold its first official events in Africa beginning on June 21, the league has announced. The week of activities will be titled “NFL Africa: The Touchdown,” and it will merge opportunities for future talent and past performers. As part of the event, the NFL will be rolling deep with a number of current and former players of African descent including Uchenna Nwosu, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Kwity Paye, Mathias Kiwanuka, Roman Oben, and Osi Umenyiora.

Boardroom caught up with Osi Umenyora about the potential for the NFL in Africa.

Emma Raducanu Teams Up with Dua Lipa for Evian

It’s tough to find someone who has had a better year than Emma Raducanu. The 19-year-old tennis phenom amassed a wide portfolio of brand partnerships in the wake of her U.S. Open success. Now, for her newest campaign, she is teaming up with fellow British sensation Dua Lipa for Evian. The pair also sat down with Vogue to discuss the campaign and play the TikTok game Agree to Disagree.

Becky G Gets Set to Go Extra Innings at MLB All-Star Event

Los Angeles is set to host this year’s MLB All Star Game, and the league is tapping some hometown heroes to help roll out the welcome mat. The league announced that LA native Becky G will headline the MGM Rewards All-Star Saturday Extra Innings concert. This year, there will also be a celebrity All-Star game, featuring a deep bench of celebs including CC Sabathia, Chloe Kim, Quavo, and Simu Liu.

Ledger and Cathay Innovation Combine for $110M Early Stage Web3 Fund

Cryptosecurity company Ledger has its eye on the future. It is teaming up with Cathay Innovation for a new early-stage fund that will invest heavily in the evolution of Web3 and decentralized finance. The fund, which is backed by the French bank Bpifrance, plans to make up to 25 investments, ranging from $550,000 to more than $4 million.