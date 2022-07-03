Drake Takes Home $1M with Israel Adesanya Victory

Drake put a “light million” on Israel Adesanya taking home the title at last night’s UFC 276 match-up in Las Vegas. Adesanya maintained his position as the odds-on betting favorite, as he’s been in each fight of his MMA career. With the victory the Style Bender locked in his undisputed status, taking down Jared Cannonier in the fifth round. For his part, Drizzy locked in the million, ending his losing streak – and suspected curse. As Adesanya took down Cannonier, Drake found himself onstage with the Backstreet Boys in his hometown of Toronto.

Branden Grace Tees Up $4.375M Prize in LIV Tour’s First-ever US Event

The LIV Golf Tour teed off on US soil for the first time this week. The three-day tournament took place at Oregon’s Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, bringing out the its biggest stars including Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and more. However, it was South African Branden Grace who came out on top, shooting seven-under-par to bring home the $4 million top prize. Grace netted an additional $375,000 for his second-place performance in the team competition.

Kaws Slips Into Fortnite with Banana Skin

American artist Kaws is pairing with Fortnite for its newest skin. The Epic Games property tapped Kaws to design a banana ‘fit which was made available on July 2, the Brooklyn-based artist revealed via his Instagram. KAWSPEELY is the second collaboration of the two giants, Kaws designed a skeleton skin last year that proved to be hugely popular.

Capital One Arena Calls to Bring Brittney Griner Home

Brittney Griner’s trial is underway in Russia, but efforts to bring her home are centered in the nation’s capital. As information — and disinformation — swirls, the chorus remains the same: Bring BG Home. The Washington Mystics’ home at the Capital One Arena optimized its exterior to send the message loud and clear. The billboard features Griner and calls for her return, directing viewers to a change.org petition to help in the efforts.

Jordan Brand Gets Parisian with Maison Château Rouge Collab

Zut alors! Jordan Brand’s newest collab brings a Parisian flair to Jumpman classics. The Nike subsidiary is teaming up with Maison Château Rouge to offer elevated items with an African influence. The collection includes a rework of the classic Jordan silhouette, apparel, and more. According to a press release from the Swoosh, the collection seeks to “unite youth international.”